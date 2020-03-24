We are in a time of undeniable crisis! Economic and social crises are now dominating the world.

While every government is being tested as it relates to their real potential to govern in times of crisis, we cannot ignore the elephant in the room.

Several social relief packages totalling $1 billion were introduced on Monday to provide “temporary” relief for the estimated 80,000 citizens impacted by job loss due to the coronavirus.

While I am completely in favour of such initiatives, I cannot help but highlight the fact we already have a deficit budget in the billions. Additionally, the original budget was based on oil being sold at US$60 a barrel but oil is now selling globally at just over US$20 a barrel! A massive decrease in projected revenue on top of the known deficit!

To the average citizen the Government is running, but truly, we are putting a band-aid on an already large wound!

“Had we...”, “what if...” and “how could...” should be the questions for the average citizen. Temporary fixes to long term problems are just that — temporary!

Where are the long-term proactive solutions for this country’s future when this crisis over?

What are the initiatives for food independence as we continue to rely on the global market?

What are the definitive solutions for controlling our borders?

What are the First World solutions to finally addressing healthcare in this country?

You see, we have many questions to ask ourselves as citizens. Don’t just view temporary answers as signs of good governance!

After this latest crisis is gone and our lives begin to resume normalcy, crime will again raise its ugly head, poverty will continue for the poor man, no beds in our hospitals will continue to be the norm, jobs will continue to absent and our pipes will continue to be empty.

Michelle Dymally Davis

Cedros

