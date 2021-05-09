A plea for wisdom

I reflect on the people of our rainbow country and on our apparent problems conforming to the instructions issued by our Government whose members are pleading with us for help in trying to beat the spread and destruction of the novel coronavirus. Indeed, you can call our perceived attitude foolish, selfish, uncaring, lawlessness, don’t-give-a-damn or possibly all of the above, but the end result of your choice of attitude may have you facing what you may not want or expect.

So with the increasing numbers of deaths and confirmed cases we now find ourselves dealing with, as a concerned citizen I plead for you to choose wisely and possibly change your destructive attitude in joining with the law-abiding citizens in following the required protocols in defeating this menace of a pandemic.

Richard Lobo

Westmoorings

Balancing the economy, lockdown

April to May 2021 has been the most significant turning point for Trinidad and Tobago (T&T) regarding the Covid-19 pandemic. About month after the Easter frolic, we have reached the highest recorded numbers of cases per day since the start of this pandemic in March of 2020.

Stressed health system

Already assailed from the outside by overwhelming demand from Covid-19 patients, the public health system is showing signs of internal cracking.

Saturday’s announcement by the South West Regional Health Authority (SWRHA) of the “temporary suspension” of “all hospitals and in-person (face-to-face) services”, except pre-natal and childhood immunisation, triggered waves of anxiety throughout south Trinidad.

Citizens crying too, Mr Minister

Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh’s cheap theatrics fools no one. According to Deyalsingh, he was driven to tears when he saw someone drinking alcohol in public during Covid-19. He was so moved that he had to pull his car aside and cry, one tear.

All about the collective

AN oft-forgotten definition of sadism found in any dictionary is “the getting of pleasure from inflicting physical or psychological pain on another or others”.

Irresponsible behaviour is not only about disregarding pandemic guidelines but also the seeming “sickness” of some who derive morbid pleasure from the unfortunate affliction of others, whether through contracting the Covid-19 virus or having friends and family die from it. Individually or organisationally, such unwelcome attitudes affect all.

Farewell to my beloved professor

I have awoken to the truly sad news of the passing of one of this country’s and the region’s greatest medical doctors and scientists, Prof Courtenay Bartholomew. I am filled with grief, for he was one of the greatest influences in my medical career, a mentor and true friend.

A plea for wisdom

