A plea for wisdom

I reflect on the people of our rainbow country and on our apparent problems conforming to the instructions issued by our Government whose members are pleading with us for help in trying to beat the spread and destruction of the novel coronavirus. Indeed, you can call our perceived attitude foolish, selfish, uncaring, lawlessness, don’t-give-a-damn or possibly all of the above, but the end result of your choice of attitude may have you facing what you may not want or expect.
So with the increasing numbers of deaths and confirmed cases we now find ourselves dealing with, as a concerned citizen I plead for you to choose wisely and possibly change your destructive attitude in joining with the law-abiding citizens in following the required protocols in defeating this menace of a pandemic.
Richard Lobo
Westmoorings