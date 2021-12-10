A plunge into further darkness

Recent events that unfolded over the last few days which saw the name of the Anjuman Sunnat ul Jamaat Association (ASJA) being featured in the public domain in a negative manner only exposes the crisis that the ASJA has found itself in, which today is very unfortunate.
I want to firstly compliment my dear brother and Imam, Haji Imtiaz Ali, for coming forward and raising an issue to the high office of the ASJA organisation, allegedly through his letter addressed to the chairman of the Imams Council of ASJA, in which he identified an issue that needed redress.
The learned imam described items allegedly offered for sale by a Central supermarket, which he said are not permitted for Muslims to engage in, especially seeing that the person allegedly being referred to in his letter allegedly holds the positions of first vice-president of ASJA, second vice-president and financial comptroller, and sits on the education board of management all at the same time.
It is peculiar how that letter found itself in the public domain. Those responsible, from all indications, had an agenda to further damage the image of ASJA, since that matter could have been addressed internally.
Many members have previously expressed concerns regarding the same issue that Imam Imtiaz Ali allegedly referred to in his letter, but they couldn’t say anything because they would be embarrassed by the top brass and allegedly be threatened with legal action, so I pay tribute to the imam for having the courage.
Each faith has a set of principles by which it is governed through its respective holy books, and as Muslims and as a Muslim representative organisation, there are things we do, and there are things we cannot do.
We proudly live in a democratic society and the brother allegedly referred to in Imam Imtiaz’s alleged letter is therefore free to operate his business, and I wish him well in all his business ventures; but ASJA is not a commercial entity and should not bring the ASJA into the gutter, and, as such, he should recuse himself so as to prevent further decline of the association. As a Muslim, we are taught to bring about harmony and peace among people and to be tolerant and respectful to those of other faiths. “Unto you your way and unto me, mines.” (Verse of the Holy Qur’an.)
ASJA is supposed to be a religious organisation that represents the largest percentage of Muslims in T&T, but the public must be reminded that this current executive of the ASJA is allegedly improperly constituted and, as such, their actions are not surprising to the membership of the association and the wider Muslim community, whether their actions and statements are against the customs of the ASJA or the faith they are supposed to represent, or not.
I observed with deep regret that a member of the same executive allegedly approached the media and made senseless, shameful and misleading statements alleging to be those views of the larger membership of ASJA and the wider Muslim community. I call on that imam to resign forthwith.
I now call on the spiritual guide of ASJA, who has been very quiet on these recent happenings in the ASJA, to make a proper statement from a religious standpoint.
I compliment the other Muslim institutions that came forward and made their respective statements based on their knowledge and the facts before them.
I now note, with deep concern, a letter dated December 6, 2021, in which the ASJA allegedly issued an apology to the Sanatan Dharma Maha Sabha (SDMS) and to our Hindu brothers and sisters. I ask what was the need for an apology when we have always enjoyed, and continue to enjoy, a very loving, peaceful and cordial relationship with our brothers and sisters of the Hindu community and those of other denominations.
At no time was there any conflict with the Hindu community perpetuated by any individual or members of the ASJA. However, the alleged apology letter made it appear that there is conflict when there is none.
Members of the ASJA and Muslims in T&T generally have always upheld respect and tolerance for the religious beliefs, cultures and practices of everyone in our beautiful country. I want to refer to Mr Satnarayan Maharaj, of revered memory who rendered sterling service to his community and to our country, especially in the field of education and religious propagation.
Mr Maharaj was a well constituted and successful leader who stood strongly for his beliefs and what his faith dictated. He was fearless when it came to correcting the views of anyone who sought to stir dissent in his community and always defended any matter relating to the religious practices and customs of followers of the Hindu faith.
In contrast, this is the difference between a strong and well constituted leader who enjoyed the support of his community and an alleged unratified executive, as is the case of the ASJA that today cannot make a meaningful contribution to the benefit of ASJA and the local Muslim community.
This executive and, moreso, the officers of this executive are in no position to correct anyone or make any statements on behalf of ASJA, its membership and let alone, the Muslim community.
Faruk Omarali
ASJA member