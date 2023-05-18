Sixth May, Belmont, nineteen hundred and fifty-three

Born a man to touch the psyche of humanity

With lyrical content of great poetic acclaim

Brought him from his humble beginnings to musical fame

Heart-crafted words with piercing melodies

On historical issues and contemporary realities

Rhythms echo sentiments of a universal soul

A quest for harmony, the search for inner gold

A musical ambassador to highlight, to fix, to quell conflicts

Won three calypso titles in 1986

He touches the conscience of man, to seek to understand

Yet reflects the mistakes, the glory, the beauties cosmopolitan

As Mother Earth revolves and civilisations evolve

A myriad of perplexities we try to resolve

Rudder keeps course of this viridian isle

We all smile, reconcile, the Ganges has met the Nile

So be it Hosay, calypso music, Bahia Gyul or Haiti

The Hammer, Rally Round de West Indies or Bacchanal Lady

Sing on, oh ye Trini to de Bone, our superstar

Cause you’re truly a talented and mellifluous reservoir.

Ramraj Gobindah

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Paedophilia—public apology needed for victims

She watched the Catholic Mass on the television, as usual seated in her chair by the table. Something was different this time. Her daughter heard the screams and rushed out from the kitchen to see her 82-year old mother hurling many objects at the television, shouting and rambling on about priests and what they had done to her when she was a child. She sobbed uncontrollably for several minutes.

Righting a wrong

Righting a wrong

In the end, the Government’s bid to delay local government elections by a full year has skidded to a halt on slippery language that seemed to convey one meaning but was applied to another.

Doubles not cheap in London

Doubles not cheap in London

THE real joy of visiting one of the world’s great cities is sharing a long tube ride with your older daughter, sitting side by side and appreciating being together again, thinking of the other fathers who have seen their girl child flying off to a faraway land and making it on their own.

We can overcome to build a vibrant future

I am writing in response to the article titled “Drifting without a viable future”, published in the Saturday Express on May 13. While the author raises concerns about the prospects and challen­ges faced by small territories, including Caribbean nations, I would like to offer a different perspective on the matter.

Imbert’s missed opportunity

Minister of Finance Colm Imbert can be seen as the eternal optimist as he said in his mid-year review of the budget that the economy is not doing too badly.

Don’t knock juries

In a recent letter to this newspaper, the author declared emphatically that trial by jury is “a disservice to justice”. The basis for the assertion, in a nutshell, was that jurors are fickle mortals who are more often than not “bamboozled” by skilful defence attorneys. According to the author, they also fail to adhere to guidance on the law given to them by judges, either because of their general lack of intelligence or an inability to control their inherent biases.