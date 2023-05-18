Sixth May, Belmont, nineteen hundred and fifty-three
Born a man to touch the psyche of humanity
With lyrical content of great poetic acclaim
Brought him from his humble beginnings to musical fame
Heart-crafted words with piercing melodies
On historical issues and contemporary realities
Rhythms echo sentiments of a universal soul
A quest for harmony, the search for inner gold
A musical ambassador to highlight, to fix, to quell conflicts
Won three calypso titles in 1986
He touches the conscience of man, to seek to understand
Yet reflects the mistakes, the glory, the beauties cosmopolitan
As Mother Earth revolves and civilisations evolve
A myriad of perplexities we try to resolve
Rudder keeps course of this viridian isle
We all smile, reconcile, the Ganges has met the Nile
So be it Hosay, calypso music, Bahia Gyul or Haiti
The Hammer, Rally Round de West Indies or Bacchanal Lady
Sing on, oh ye Trini to de Bone, our superstar
Cause you’re truly a talented and mellifluous reservoir.
Ramraj Gobindah