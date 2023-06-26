A poor grasp of poverty

I read a letter to the editor on “poverty” by “Gordon Laughlin” from “Westmoorings.” I smiled at the irony that neither the last name nor the address reflected anything about understanding “poverty.”
I can be wrong about my analysis. Of course, this is not to suggest that Mr Laughlin’s heart is not in the “right place”. That he took time to suggest a “rewiring of the mind” is demanded, if only to “become wiser and stronger” lends itself to suggest he might have noble intentions. But noble intentions and six dollars will get you doubles in most places. Nor do I have any issue with the gentleman; we do not know each other. But as a sociologist (retired), I think it is only fair to attempt to clear up some of the many misconceptions about poverty, especially here at home.
Firstly, any attempt at understanding anything to do with poverty in Trinidad and Tobago must take into consideration our culture, i.e. any and everything that is learned; the good, the bad… Secondly, there are numerous types of poverty. The one most referred to would be “absolute poverty,” where people are unable to meet their most basic, daily needs. There are several other types; and they would depend on whom one speaks with. There are the common ones like, relative poverty, generational poverty, subjective, seasonal, situational, chronic, cyclical, urban…rural…
What makes understandextremely difficult, is the fact that many people lie, especially when asked about their income and/or social conditions, as when a survey is being conducted. One would expect researchers would know this and take it into account by designing questionnaires to unearth the lies. Then again, not much research is done in the area, and in cases where they are, the researchers, too, many ignore the lies which are then calculated and published. The lies, taken as truth, become “stats.” These stats are then tossed around as gospel to fit whichever narrative is being peddled, and by whom.
Having spent time working with a “Poverty Eradication” unit in social development years ago, I have numerous stories to tell of the fine line I discovered “between needy and greedy”. I was present when the Patrick Manning regime introduced the “Food Card” programme in 2005. The ministry was headed then by the country’s current president. It replaced the SHARE programme which was designed to help individuals. The “R” in SHARE represented a rehabilitative component. The Food Card’s intent was purely political, instead of being designed to assist the poor and vulnerable; much like CEPEP, which Manning dubbed “his greatest idea ever”.
Poverty can never be eradicated, as the numerous types should make clear. Reference to poverty can also be found in one of the “good books” where it was stated “the poor you will always have with you”.
I do not wish to take the gentleman’s letter apart. But he is either severely misinformed on the issue of poverty, or being disingenuous. Poverty cannot be understood in a vacuum. Nor does it operate like a math formula, by moving something here and there. Poverty does not “cause” crime, as we are commonly told. While there is some relationship with the two, it is neither the cause nor the effect. If poverty caused crime, then poorer countries would simply be overrun with criminals, while the wealthier ones would be virtually crime-free. A quick glance at America and Haiti should dispel that notion.
We also need to distance ourselves from the ignorant idea where “countries” are described as poor. African countries come to mind. Even T&T can be a prime example. But what makes a country rich or poor? Singapore has no natural resources, nor does Japan. T&T has everything except snow-capped mountains. There is a distinction between poor people and a poor country. African countries hold most of the world’s minerals…yet…
Leadership seems to be the common denominator in setting poor countries apart from their well-to-do counterparts. Third World countries have remained Third World largely because of poor leadership, incompetence, nepotism, cronyism, tribal loyalties, lack of law enforcement, and a host of other factors too numerous to mention here; all of which are exhibited here in Trinidad and Tobago. Guyana just discovered oil a couple days ago. Barbados’ currency is much stronger than ours with just a couple fish jumping out the water, trying to fly… But it’s always much easier to blame the poor for being poor. I also recall one of the books saying “people without a vision will perish”.