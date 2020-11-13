Since, 2016, over ten activists, all of them who challenged the government’s 2001 Master Gas Plan, have died. Amongst them, a handful of angels.
First, it was Ballyram Siew, who worked at the Ministry of Works in Penal for over 30 years. He trekked across the nation, from MP office to MP office, to Trintoplan, to the PMs’ offices, up and down the districts from Debe to Mon Desir, challenging the State’s attempt to build a mega highway through 13 communities, and across the sheetflow of water of the Oropouche Lagoon. His education of the various PMs, technocrats and bureaucrats did not fall on deaf ears; they just tried to find ways to outmanoeuvre his science and logic; and he refused inducements to sell out.
Harripersad Dookie, also called “Scientist”, also died recently. He preached soil fertility, hydrology, the ancestral history of the agricultural and commercial Wetlands; the state recognised his truthfulness and knowledge; but their PowerPoint highway design seemed prettier.
And then, Seenath Tirbany. He literally bounced his head and died. He had returned from England, after driving buses there for over 20 years, to raise a family and inherit his ancestral property. But he died moving a stove, falling backward and hitting his head, trying to evacuate his beautiful home to make way for the National Infrastructure Development Company Ltd (Nidco) tractors, which never came.
Then Yvonne Ashby, who was proud of her ancestral post-slavery history. She had worked for donkey years in hospitals and health clinics throughout the island, and had returned to Chatham to retire. Ancestral lands on a score of acres, a well-appointed home and orchard. No way was she going to give up this, and Chatham, for the ALCOA smelter. “Take your filthy lucre and go,” she cried to the ALCOA Americans and Australians, and the local goons of the neo-liberal global agenda.
Kishore Boodram (Ragoo), the president of the Claxton Bay Fishing Association, died earlier this week of an infected kidney. He was 64. He stood up like 40 Tarzans against the State’s attempts to extend the Point Lisas Industrial Complex into the communities, the social, economic and ecological grounds of Claxton Bay and environs. They would call it the Point Lisas South East Industrial Estate Extension (PLSEIEE). They would house there, in addition to Westlake, (plastics, melamine), Carisal (chemicals), a mega steel complex, Essar Steel. And a post-Panamax industrial port on the fishing beds, part of the port, and squat centre of the Claxton Bay mangrove system.
But Mr Ragoo was the Claxton Bay port and mangrove system. His grandfathers and father before him had tied their boats on the palings and rungs of the sugar house which once stood there; it belonged to Forres Park Limited, the Scottish sugar cane manufacturers. The sugar house shipped sugar to the larger warehouses in Port of Spain for export. When it fell into decline, with the amalgamation of the estates in the mid-1970s, Mr Ragoo built a fishing port thereupon.
It is not one fish that Mr Ragoo caught and sold at the port. Nor ten pounds. Nor ten thousand. But over a million pounds of fish in his lifetime. He was a feeder of communities. He liked to see people eat. He liked to give away fish. He liked to spread the wealth. His palms were an open ocean for anyone to come and take, filch, scrape, grab or live from it. His wealth lay in giving. As soon as he saw me, he bellowed across the bay. “Look the man reach, boy. Here, go across the road and buy five Lucozade for the man. Yeah man, you and all self.” He amplified and multiplied wealth; he was a congenital giver; he could not help himself. He was an antonym, an existential opposite, of Government.
He, and his faithful lieutenant, Bhadose Sooknanan, had to twist the hands of the State to get what he wanted. And when he did not get it, he built it on his own. He built, with the aid of the Goopeesingh tractors a 100-yard causeway, a pier, to assist fishermen who got stranded in the low tide. He argued for the little saltfish manufactory. The boat-house. The roll-on jetty. He was the unchallenged capitán of his port. He stood large and magnetic at the centre bellowing out orders; he possessed his own language: “capsize that bucket and shake some sea inside and drop some fish inside for than man!” he cried, with always good-humoured command.
To get rid of PLEIEE, Mr Ragoo did many “dramas”. He courted Dr Peter Vine and myself, explaining the science of the cause. Sometimes a fire would light up the bay. Then pujas, with deyas sailing by the hundreds into the Gulf. Then a massive St Peter’s festival and boat rides. Then a trip with the media to witness the seagrass beds, the oysters and life of the mangrove roots, the dust flinging in your face from Trinidad Cement or steel mill at Point Lisas. He spent his life educating public officials, scholars, students and foreigners. He was never happier than to explain his work, and to make war for it.
In the early days, he slept barefoot under a down-turned boat. He survived piracy, drug and gunrunning, murder amongst companions and rebellion among the ranks. In death, his face bore a tiny smile.
Wayne Kublalsingh
