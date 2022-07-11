I thought I would simply let it be, the victory of the incumbent UNC leader and her vassals in the internal elections.
However, there are so many letters to the editor about the continuing tragedy that is the fate of UNC baseline supporters with this victory, pointing to the continuing neglect and discrimination at the hands of the present Government, the incumbent in power serving the needs of their tribe to the relative neglect of the other, that I feel compelled to offer my two cents on this issue.
The tragic irony of this victory for her supporters is that they know very little about the nuances of the tribal politics which is our trade mark, that if you lose in the bigger picture you are doomed to suffer.
Their only reality, just as with the other side, is to vote for someone who looks like them, not out of choice really, but instead, being drawn into this mindset by the racial divisiveness of the politics, the seed originally sown in history with the tensions arising between incoming indentures and freed blacks over the bargaining power of the latter, and this institutionalised into the present with the formation after independence of two race-based parties, the PNM for Africans and the UNC for East Indians.
Within this system, issues pointing to the national good never mattered, only the colour of the skin and texture of the hair with all its attendant evils of discrimination against the other side in all forms and fashion.
It is instructive that Guyana, even with its demography similar to ours, Indians and Africans almost evenly distributed, that they managed to mitigate this prejudice of one side against the other by the system of proportional representation.
But our leaders here would have none of such, only the Westminster system of first past their post which serves their need of reliance on the tribe without having to account.
The problem for UNC supporters in this jaundiced system of politics which favours one side and discriminates against the other is that since independence, the UNC has had their turn only twice, once partially so in 1986 and the other more fully in 2010 but otherwise, it has all been PNM with UNC supporters conned into the illusion that their day will come.
One can try to explain PNM dominance in the politics in many ways: their unity as a party, the uncompromising loyalty of their supporters, an election machinery which seems to favour them, as much as with Granger and Guyana before the timely intervention of Mottley who laid bare the faults in a system that almost endorsed manipulated election results.
But what of the UNC? Is it that its current leadership is aware of the illusion of victory unlike the supporters, but play the game nevertheless appealing to the tribal instinct that never asks questions about Mai, about her record of real service to the people, about competence, about character, about the motive of those who continue to prop her up as the leader of the future only for the mess of pottage to be had for this unquestioning loyalty.
For me it is the most shameless manipulation of the politics of serving the self under the guise serving the people.
But many us are not so simple-minded as to not see through this huge sham to fool the people. We are not PNM or UNC or whatever but simple people who search for good leadership and governance wherever it may be found, to make this beloved country, now in a river of tears, a better place for all of us.
But to try to bring about change within the UNC is a no, no, for thinking people there, who ask questions are persona non grata.
According to Jordan Peterson, “If you think, you risk being offensive to people.”
My prayer is that UNC supporters who have been on the losing end virtually forever, can think a little and rise above the tribal politics and vote for leaders who can make their illusion a reality.