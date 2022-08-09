Thoughts and prayers are offered during this time as we fondly remember the precious life of Joycelyn McLeod Smith who hailed from the constituency of Barataria/San Juan. Such was a woman of ebullience, flair and passion. Moreso, shrewd, vivacious, indefatigable, compassionate, prescient and ­punctilious captured the very essence of her as a woman in the political sphere, sacrosanct and poetic.

Her commitment and dedication to selflessly serve her country is applauded and reverenced.

Sincerest condolences to all deeply affected by her untimely passing.

May her soul rest in eternal peace.

Ancilla Ashley Kirby

Port of Spain

Wild, wild East

The rampant criminality now strangling East Trinidad is no overnight development, but the consequence of years of wilful blindness, facilitation and collusion with a creeping lawlessness that has grown to overwhelm the region and other pockets of the country.

Emancipation through Islam

Two Sundays ago in Warrenville, Cunupia, hundreds of people gathered at the regional complex in that community for a day that was designed to foster greater ­unity among Islamic organisations in the country.

It was a move to create inter-­ethnic solidarity and greater unity among varying Islamic organisations. A major sub-theme emerging from the near-eight-hour feast of speeches and citations for commendable contributions over decades were the contributions of Afro Muslims to the global struggles for emancipation.

Of street signs and name scrubbing

The newspapers say Khafra Kambon and his Emancipation enterprise, supported by fierce UWI Africanists such as Bridget Brereton, Brinsley Samaroo and Claudius Fergus, are going to sanitise Port of Spain culturally, so that African forebears can rest in peace. Brereton is going to be the primary anti-colonial target person.

Beyond success in sport, music, culture...

Jamaica’s 16 medals, including six gold, at the World Athletics Under-20 Championships, which ended at the weekend in Cali, Colombia, are being hailed as the country’s best-ever performance at a World Championships at any level.

How can we treat our own citizens with such disgust?

I had the misfortune to enter the country last Friday with one immigration officer posted to handle approximately 300 passengers on the citi­ens side, while three immigration officers were given to the visitors side.

Needless to say, it took one hour and 45 minutes to reach the counter of the immigration officer who, quite frankly, was tired and moving quite slowly at this time because she alone was working to review and stamp all these entry forms. A sad state of affairs.

Unless WI makes changes, collective hurt to come

I am not one to play the devil’s advocate, but instead I simply try to always keep things real about my expectations in all things, especially the Caribbean’s beloved “WI” cricket.

An objective analysis of the WI T20 International cricket performance during recent years says the Caribbean team has been on top of the world for the longest time in the history of this format of the gentleman’s game, and nobody stays there forever.