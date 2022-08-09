Thoughts and prayers are offered during this time as we fondly remember the precious life of Joycelyn McLeod Smith who hailed from the constituency of Barataria/San Juan. Such was a woman of ebullience, flair and passion. Moreso, shrewd, vivacious, indefatigable, compassionate, prescient and punctilious captured the very essence of her as a woman in the political sphere, sacrosanct and poetic.
Her commitment and dedication to selflessly serve her country is applauded and reverenced.
Sincerest condolences to all deeply affected by her untimely passing.
May her soul rest in eternal peace.
Ancilla Ashley Kirby
Port of Spain