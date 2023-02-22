Over the years, Machel Montano has successfully made his name synonymous with Trinidad Carnival. For many, “The Spirit” of Carnival begins to loom only when the ten-time Road March King releases his contributions for the season, showcasing his importance to the genre and the festival on whole.
From as young as age nine, Montano illustrated his capacity to produce hit songs that can stand the test of time. However, as he continued to develop and refine his craft, it has become glaringly evident that Montano’s ambitions are far beyond releasing a hit tune annually.
It is by no means a secret that Machel “Monk Monte” Montano is preoccupied with taking soca music to a global level. Machel Montano has worn the hats of artiste, performer, singer, musician, actor, director, promoter, scholar and ambassador, all with a view of showcasing the genre on a global scale. However, one of Montano’s most exhausted strategies which he continues to hold close is what can be dubbed as Exposure through Collaboration. His most recent collaboration, entitled “Shake the Place”, with “Soca Queen” Destra Garcia, which features Trinidadian rap superstar Nicki Minaj, tells us there is no intention of letting go of this strategy.
Exposure through Collaboration means what it says—exposing soca music to the world through collaborating with notable global acts across various genres. This allows for fans, producers and other stakeholders operating within other popular genres to discover soca music, allowing them to fall in love with the genre’s infectious rhythms. The question remains whether or not Exposure through Collaboration is cultivating the much-needed gains Montano aspires to achieve.
Montano has collaborated with many notable global acts, both on and off the stage. Such acts include Ariana Grande, Ashanti, Diplo, Lil Jon, Pitbull, Afro B, Timaya, Runtown, Sean Paul and, most recently, Nicki Minaj for his 2023 contribution. Outside of music, the soca superstar has collaborated with YouTube superstar Lilly “Superwoman” Singh, and most recently Sadhguru through the Save Soil Movement which attempts address environmental degradation.
Amid the tremendous number of collaborative efforts, soca as a genre is stuck in its adolescent stage of development, with haphazard booms and peaks here and there. The music has not been able to penetrate global music markets. Moreover, soca music is still not consumed in a manner that profits the artiste within the genre.
For many, soca remains a genre that is solely consumed within parties or Carnival periods. Additionally, the genre is remains categorised as reggae or dancehall on many popular streaming platforms. Nevertheless, the genre and the Carnival industry on a whole have experienced some notable gains.
The advent of popular social media platform such as TikTok and Instagram has allowed for persons across various cultures, regions and nationalities to have some access and exposure to the soul of calypso. A popular TikTok challenge, which featured Denise Belfon’s “Put Your Back In It”, is testament to this. The song was then sampled by Jamaican dancehall artiste extraordinaire Shenseea and American rapper Megan Thee Stallion.
Additionally, Road March winner Patrice Roberts’ popular single, “Mind Your Business”, was heavily utilised on both TikTok and Instagram by celebrities all around the world. Canadian politician Jagmeet Singh even utilised four-time Soca Monarch Bunji Garlin’s “Differentology” as his theme song for his political campaigns in 2021, citing the increased popularity of soca music.
Lastly, in 2022, Machel Montano was able to host a sold-out mega-concert at the esteemed Barclays Center in New York, where he featured various past and contemporary soca stars. Despite New York being a Caribbean diasporic hub, Montano’s success is still a masterful feat.
Just like soca music, the Carnival industry is experiencing major growth and increased levels of global attention. Celebrities from all corners of the globe, many on the invite of Montano, find themselves in Port of Spain to experience the “Greatest Show on Earth”.
Over the past ten years, the number of persons visiting Trinidad and Tobago for Carnival flirts with 40,000, peaking at 38,624 in 2015. While we await 2023’s statistics, we anticipate promising numbers as this year’s celebrations were dubbed the “Mother of all Carnivals”.
Upon understanding these realities, it is quite evident as to why Montano holds dear to his Exposure through Collaboration model, as it allowed him to truly showcase soca to the globe in a meaningful way. Although the genre remains docile within its adolescent stage, there have been significant breakthroughs that forecast a promising future for the Soca Kingdom.