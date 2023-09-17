A push towards crime?

So whenever I have a new thought, concept or viewpoint that I think would be an interesting topic to explore, I write it down and add to the list of possible topics.

So at any one time I have a pending list, and I just choose one of the topics for that week. But sometimes I get distracted with something else more relevant or I can’t yet move on. And for sure it is difficult to write about anything else and move on after the Meteorological Service sent an advisory that we will be having two further weeks of extreme heat from September 15 to 29.