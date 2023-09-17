A push towards crime?

It would be unreasonable to expect the average citizen to understand the pernicious effects of a minimum wage. Yet now we see professional economists and business heads supporting an increase in the minimum wage, albeit with the caveat that any such increase must not be too high.
Politicians and trade unionists always sell the minimum wage as providing “protection” for wage earners. But that protection comes at the expense of the least skilled, who are then priced out of the job market.
For many young people, the next best (or only) option is often crime. Is that what these economists and business people want?
Elton Singh
Couva