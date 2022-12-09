A real test for acting Commissioner Jacob

Please permit me to congratulate acting Commissioner of Police McDonald Jacob on awarding himself a B+ grade in the ongoing fight against crime. I have not witnessed such a hard-fought and rigorous self-assessment by anyone since my ten-year-old nephew dubbed himself “Grand Pokémon Master” after amassing a total of five Pokémon cards.
However, I wish to remind Mr Jacob that his performance as police commissioner doesn’t rest solely on him passing his self-examinations, but also on the grade members of the public give to him. In that respect, on behalf of the citizens of Trinidad and Tobago, I humbly submit a simple test for Mr Jacob’s consideration. I know that as a self-appointed B+ student, Mr Jacob will perform well.
1. The murder toll has surpassed 550 in 2022 and is set to reach historic highs by the end of the year. As acting commissioner of police, do you:
a) Formulate and execute comprehensive data-driven crime plans?
b) Put out press releases saying total number of chickens stolen from people’s yards is down by 35 per cent, hence crime is going down?
c) Accuse the Opposition of not supporting Government bills allowing the police to arbitrarily arrest people without evidence?
d) Say that murders happen when people are liming so, therefore, people need to stop liming?
2. Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley has admitted to breaking the law and intercepting the Police Service Commission merit list at President’s House. You immediately:
a) Launch a full investigation into the illegal actions of Keith Rowley?
b) Remember it’s only because Rowley intercepted the merit list that you are acting CoP today and keep your mouth shut?
c) Ask what is a merit list ?
d) Help Government persecute the person first on the said merit list who happens to be the former CoP?
3. The Justice Judith Jones report has identified serious abuses of children in State-run homes. You immediately:
a) Launch a full investigation into the Children’s Authority and arrest the suspected abusers?
b) Do nothing since the Children’s Authority falls within the office of the Prime Minister who put you in that job?
c) Conclude children too wicked nowadays, anyway?
d) Find some ludicrous way to help the Government blame Kamla?
4. It has been revealed that the former attorney general gave an indemnity to possibly influence a State witness in a criminal matter. You immediately:
a) Launch a full investigation and confiscate the phones, computers and other devices of the former AG, the prime minister, the minister of everything, and the current AG?
b) Arrest Opposition MPs on trumped-up charges to take attention away from the Government?
c) Ask if anybody see the new Black Panther movie yet?
d) Realise that today it’s a good idea to terminate all contract employees hired by the previous CoP, except for your own family members?
5. Citizens of Trinidad and Tobago are living in fear as violent crime, including gruesome gang killings, spirals out of control. You reassure them by:
a) Presenting a clear and concise anti-crime plan?
b) Berating citizens for not telling where the criminals are?
c) Saying recent beheadings are probably from South American drug gangs so you should be safe as long as you don’t speak Spanish in public?
d) Repeating Government propaganda line saying “things could be worse”, at least we not under attack by robots so people should be grateful?
I look forward to marking Mr Jacob’s test, though like the rest of the population, I already know how many answers he would get right.
MP Dinesh Rambally
Chaguanas West