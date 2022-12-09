A real test for acting Commissioner Jacob

As we look at the recent destruction of parts of the Manzanilla Road occasioned by excessive rainfall, we may recall an even greater such mishap in 2014, when an unusual tide not only took away parts of the Manzanilla Road but also some buildings. We are seeing a repeat today, though not quite as devastating.

The reported intention of the Ministry of Works and Transport to construct bypasses as necessary is obviously the way to go. Following 2014, there was at first a similar measure reportedly being considered to have been done by foreign competency.