Open letter to the chairman, TSTT-bmobile and chairman, TATT.
On February 24, 2023, when I discovered my landline phone was not working—no dial tone and unable to make or receive calls—I checked via 824-TSTT and was informed that my bill balance as of that date was $240.
I made three efforts to pay that bill and have my service fully restored, and avoid your company discontinuing my Internet and TV service as well.
First, from my cellphone and again through 824-TSTT I paid $500 using my credit card, and received a parting message that my payment would not be completed until 48 hours. Secondly, again out of concern for my service, I paid $1,000 through my online banking facility with my bank.
Thirdly, while in Port of Spain around 4.30 p.m., I went to the bmobile kiosk at Long Circular Mall, where an attendant checked my account balance—which still read $240.
I immediately paid the full $240 and was told my service would be restored immediately.
Five minutes later, I attempted to call my home phone from my cellphone, but only beep, beep... the call did not go through—ie, my phone service was not restored and, up to this minute (of writing)—1.07 p.m. on February 25, 2023—I still do not have my phone service. Can you please immediately restore my service which you have disconnected for the paltry sum of $240 and for which, by three different methods, I have paid $1,740?
As a long-standing customer of TSTT-bmobile, I am again appalled at the extremely poor service and again request that if customers have small balances on their accounts that TSTT-bmobile put in an automated reminder system by SMS or other messaging so that this can of unnecessary and brutal disruption of service is avoided.
I advise that I shall be publishing this e-mail as part of an open letter to the chairman, TSTT, the chairman, TATT, the daily press and on social media.