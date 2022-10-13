A reply to Terrence Farrell on ‘gradualism’

Terrence Farrell’s key point (Express, October 2, 2022) is that the “gradualism” approach to various forms of subsidy reduction or removal in economic management is very costly in the long run and eventually becomes unsustainable.
This is the situation in respect of the cost of several expensive subsidies which this country is now grappling with and includes subsidies on fuel, water, electricity, etc. But the opposite also carries costs! Quicker or one-time removal of subsidies in most cases can create immediate social upheaval, as we have seen in several countries. So, both approaches to adjustment carry costs.
What then is the answer? I suggest the following:
(i) Be extremely careful when any subsidy is given. With very few exceptions, ideally subsidies should be temporary or suitably structured. This must be made very clear up front and written into law, if need be.
In this context we must be careful about casting blame on recipients of subsidies, as the givers are not blameless. Good parenting teaches us that we must be careful about giving to our children everything that they ask for.
While economists have warned about this time and time again, over the years politicians have found it easy and expedient to spend taxpayers’ money on goods and services which expenditures they must have known were not sustainable.
(ii) Raising the revenues to fund expenditures is evidently far more difficult and contentious, whether through new or higher taxes or through any other avenue, and is another good reason for an abundance of caution in granting subsidies in the first place.
(iii) While quicker action to reduce or remove subsidies can create its own challenges, experience teaches us that gradualism in the dispensation of bitter medicine does not guarantee that the patient would not react unfavourably or even “riot”, especially if there is a bunching of tough cut-back measures.
In other words, delays in allowing market signals to do their job and help in guiding policy sooner or later results in a crisis and the angst might be no different from what would have obtained in the case of quicker action.
(iv) Just to be clear, governments have a responsibility to the less fortunate and for creating a relatively balanced, productive and happy society, but this can only be done in a sustainable fashion, through sound economic policies, clear communication and honest dialogue, I suggest.
In our particular case, some might argue that the horse has already bolted, so what do we do now? Apologise, learn the lessons and let us move on. Protect the indigent, communicate well and be strategic in thought and in action.
Farrell points out further that economics always trumps politics.
Economics always does trump politics, in the long run, but in the short run it is politics which trumps economics—or does it?
Ronald Ramkissoon, PhD
economist