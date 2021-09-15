I retired from the teaching service on June 9 this year, after 40 years, and now face the reality of having to wait for more than a year to receive the ministry’s pension and an estimated five months for the NIS benefit.
So that after a lifetime of dedicated service, what should be the beginning of my golden years of full relaxation of mind and body, and doing the things I always wished I had the time to do, has instead turned into a nightmare of drastically reduced consumption to the barest subsistence level, and the indignity of begging and borrowing from family and friends because, with no discernible income, no financial institution is prepared to extend loans.
It would be difficult for any rational person to understand why this should be so. My employer had been paying me a salary right up to my last working day, so they must know that I have been providing the service required of me. And they would have long known my date of retirement, because it is compulsory.
All they could possibly need would be a notice from my principal attesting to the fact of my retirement on the given date—and that can be procured in a single day—which should be enough to trigger payment of my pension the next month. (If they nurture any suspicion that they are dealing with a non-existent ghost worker, they had 40 years within which to expose the fraudster.)
That they could contrive to transform such a simple routine into a years’ long project is surely a retreat into medieval backwardness, unless there is a large number of officials ascending the highest levels of Government who are deriving sadistic pleasure out of tormenting old people.
The National Insurance Board, on the other hand, has sent me a letter declaring with almost a bizarre pride that my pension will take 90 working days to process, beginning the date of my retirement. That is a total of four months and one week, and even that is not guaranteed.
If I had to say that to a client of mine, I would utter it under my breath, glancing around to ensure no one else was within earshot—so ashamed would I be.
Significantly, they did not include advice as to how the retiree should buy food and pay bills while they wait. Here again, the approach should be, as with any task, the basic technique we were taught in geometry.
Given: A person who together with their employer has contributed towards a pension scheme over several years.
Required: A financial benefit to the pensioner so they can continue to meet their daily expenditures.
If the situation is framed in this way, the action called for becomes very clear. In other words, you do not design a system divorced from real human need, and then ask people to contort their existence in order to live by it.
Instead, you make an effort to understand how people actually live and then fashion methods to fulfil their purpose.
So we know there could be a lag of as long as a few weeks for the retiree’s last NIS contributions to be posted to their account. If that is a matter for consideration, there is such a thing as a down payment or part-payment, which is so ancient that it is probably prehistoric.
You can just pay an interim benefit based upon their subscriptions to the end of the penultimate year, to be adjusted when the records are brought up to date, and any anomalies settled.
That an institution managing billions of dollars, set up with the primary goal of providing pensions, should, even after more than 40 years of existence, be too befuddled to carry out that mandate with passable competence is extremely demoralising.
It is utterly scandalous that thousands of people every year must endure such avoidable hardship.
I am left to wonder if there is any value in having a Ministry of Education which consumes billions of dollars, only to find that the supposed beneficiaries of the education provided are incapable of executing such simple administrative routines.
And when you consider the level of underdevelopment these failures represent, our vaunted plans to digitise the economy sound more like the fantasies of a deranged mind.
The thousands of us who now, and stretching into the future, face this ordeal cannot depend on the Government to right these problems which they themselves have created and have sat on for years.
This is a democracy and WE are the Government and WE have to end this cycle of suffering ourselves.