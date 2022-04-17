A revamped UNC can win in 2025

There is increasing frustration and hopelessness in Trinidad…less so in Tobago. Even as we appear to be in calmer Covid waves, the Rowley regime is brewing a financial tsunami that could make the Guyanese Vice-President’s assessment seem conservative.
Don’t blame Putin. Our country isn’t falling apart but there are no jobs for university graduates or anybody else, besides fortunate friends and family who can still get a bellyful from the trough. Millions are snatched from our pockets in plain sight when Rohan’s contractors pave near perfect highways, while gratefully, we sweat in traffic gridlock.
The average Keith cannot purchase US$100 in a bank to send abroad for granny. A currant roll is $12 in some places. Against the background of increased food and transportation costs, there is property tax and utility rate increases on the horizon. It’s a pity we cannot depend on a near blind and ailing Claude Noel to knock out a marauding Gonzales for us. Yet, we have a Chief Personnel Officer who in his opening salvo to trade unions indicates that COLA will not be consolidated with public service salaries!
Citizens have backed themselves into the corner of political apathy because, psychologically, too many have convinced themselves that there is no real alternative to the People’s National Movement. Battered and bruised, jobless and hungry, we cuss Dr Rowley and dream of a third force to liberate us. Maybe Gary, Phillip or ah we boy, Watson. Notice Vasant didn’t even make the cut.
None of these individuals stands a ghost of a chance of uprooting the PNM balisier outright. Certainly not in three years. The realities of race, class and a powerful opposition party make it near impossible. The only ‘third force’ with the strength and experience to remove the PNM is the United National Congress. I say third force because the UNC must literally jump out of itself, and articulate a transformative new direction for our country. It has to reinvent itself by sifting through the disparate noises and then structuring what is useful into an armoured vehicle of change. This vehicle must be encased with credibility, the one ingredient that for some was missing from the yellow pot.
In order to win the next election convincingly the UNC needs a tune-up, new oil and filter. It must shed the leopard coat and become the lion of T&T with an appreciation for all meats, whether red, white or dark. Attack politics and bombshells on a Monday night are helpful but insufficient, if you are not presenting a different governance model. One that eschews corruption in any form and is based on equity, social justice, constitutional change and environmental sustainability. While the Opposition Leader remains the best person to drive this transformation, she is badly in need of new advisers.
The UNC must subsume the third force and become it. It must clean the Augean stables, whether real or imagined. A group of solid professionals and ordinary people drawn from all sectors of society must begin work on a new blueprint, a new social contract that is philosophically distant from the current governance model.
If not, we have to prepare to take Rowley, Hinds and Imbert on our chests for several more years. And…in the words of the late great Sprangalang, “dey go kill we…”.
Andrew Cross
Tacarigua