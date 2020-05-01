A third road multi-sectoral and micro and macro conceptualised map is now being engineered and brainstormed by the PNM Government.

Both the previous 2020 and 2030 Vision road maps were shelved because the PNM is politically notorious for conceptualisation plans but unadulterated failures when it comes to critical implementation commitments.

The current nature and the nurture/spread of the COVID-19 enemy is catastrophic enough. Added to that biological debacle is the collapse of the energy sector that is the second unknown factor challenging our best minds in this contingency planning scenario.

How can you conceptualise, brainstorm and plan with reasonable accuracy for the social and economic re-engineering of a post-COVID Trinidad and Tobago society in this period of extreme volatility and unpredictability relating to the unprecedented current and future health and welfare of the population and the declining economic and financial state of T&T?

This is a PNM ploy to talk and introduce the narrative of recovery in a small time frame of one month (end of May) to increase political expectations when galloping uncertainty is the name of the game.

Additionally T&T cannot plot a recovery path all by itself in imaginary, deceptive and splendid isolation from the gyrations and meltdown of the global interdependent imperative.

When the shutdown is progressively relaxed and the second wave begins to inundate the health infrastructure to breaking point, we must prioritise for this eventuality.

There is need to brainstorm urgent food production, health infrastructure readiness, on-line education strategies, psycho-social assistance for coping by the aging population while maintaining medium term social distancing/face-masking as the heart of the contingency response to the pandemic.

The contemporary world that is now one large “village” state will act in concert. T&T must make some prognosis as to what the world is likely to become with COVID-19 unless an effective vaccine is quickly developed to stem the tide of this pandemic and we develop antibodies post-infection that is now in doubt.

Trying to forge a post-COVID-19 road map independently of the rest of the world for a T&T economy that is world-linked in the energy sector is an exercise in political brinkmanship geared to dovetail into our general elections after which all will be forgotten.

This is an exercise in futility by bureaucrats who have not established a track record in futuristic thinking.

Stephen Kangal

Caroni

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Make wearing masks a must

Make wearing masks a must

Members of Parliament set a tone on Monday when they all turned up for the sitting of the House of Representatives sporting different versions of black face masks, as directed by the House Speaker.

Of law and social responsibility

Of law and social responsibility

I find myself more frequently using politically correct phrases (though I despise the term itself). Perhaps, it is fortunate that “political correctness” was foisted on our language since the alternative is that we would have to resort to using “two bad wud” in many situations.

Caring for students

Caring for students

The Express recently carried a few articles about some T&T students at The University of the West Indies (The UWI) based at the Cave Hill campus in Barbados, and who wanted to return home. One of the initial pieces quoted Prime Minister Keith Rowley.

Baseline brief for road map plan

Baseline brief for road map plan

Prof Karl Theodore of The UWI, told the Prime Minister’s advisory committee that our standard of living today depends on imports and this has to stop; we have to look to all of our imports and see which we can produce here, identify new products that we are not making now and also produce these. He said that recently the Caribbean Development Bank emphasised the concepts of resilience, self-reliance and self-sufficiency, which we should aim for.

Why bother TTFA? It’s time

I’ve looked at the administrative and performance issues of the Trinidad and Tobago Football Association (TTFA) that have come to my attention through the media since the Germany World Cup where T&T qualified as finalists in 2006. From then to now it seems to be an endless cycle of controversial and contestable issues, lawsuits, claims, accusations of bias and high-handedness, awards to consultants, coaches and officials of all sorts.

Time to rename Churchill-Roosevelt Highway

The Government must be comple­mented for taking advantage of the reduced traffic flow to push the Curepe interchange to completion. I take this opportunity to appeal to the Government to consider changing the name of the Churchill-Roosevelt Highway (CRH).