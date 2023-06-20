A role for all of us

I read the Express editorial of June 17 and found it interesting that the point that I was indeed trying to make at the hearing of the JSC on National Security would be so quickly and clearly illustrated.
The authoring editor failed to see themself, as a citizen and perhaps a parent, and as a journalist with the blessing of a megaphone; his newspaper; the private sector; in fact ALL OF US, as part of the national collaboration of which I spoke that is needed to address the pain facing our children.
The national discourse and rescue effort needed for our children involves us ALL collaborating. This is not about figuring that it is for someone else to do and pontificating about who hasn’t done what. It’s about asking “What have I done?” What can I do?” It rests on no one’s shoulders. It rests on ALL of our shoulders toward a common goal. This is about well-being of our children, whether you have a child or not. No one person or group of people can fix it. Not NGOs, not FBOs, not a government, not an opposition. It needs us ALL!
Part of my management mantra to staff is that we must always ask ourselves, “Do I see me?”, in searching for a solution to any problem or issue. What should my role be?
I am truly hoping and praying that the editor, who I am sure cares and wants the situation with our children improved, having thought about it, is asking “Do I see me?”
Christie-Ann Morris-Alleyne
court executive administrator,
Judiciary of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago