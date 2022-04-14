A salute to patriots

As we return to normalcy following the pandemic, we of the Patriotic Organisation of Trinbago salute the one million-plus patriots of our country for our combined efforts resulting in the desired outcome.
All of our frontline workers, essential services, corporate citizens, various groups and associations have rallied to the cause.
Today, we who form that overwhelming majority of citizens can feel justifiably proud for having been “our brothers’ keepers”, despite the great sacrifices we had to bear.
We see this as the ultimate sacrifice and demonstration of patriotism. That we were prepared to go hungry, lose our income, yet enduring, is highly commendable.
The State, with support from churches and various corporate citizens (too many to mention), was able to reach out to the needy.
The many employers and business enterprises who “took a beating”, yet kept their staff paid, have demonstrated tremendous faith and appreciation in their employees who served them so well for so long, and will feel an even greater commitment on returning to work.
We lived our national motto, “Together We Aspire, Together We Achieve”, and in a truly noble cause.
This organisation takes the opportunity to greet our citizens of various faiths on the concurrent Ramadhan, Easter and Shivaratri events.
In the words of one of our national songs, “We take a pride in our liberty”.
For us of the Patriotic Organisation of Trinbago, our motto, “For the Love of Country”, was also relevant.
God bless our nation.
Lennox Sirjuesingh, co-ordinator
Junior Howell, director
Gloria Sargeant,
secretary
Patriotic Organisation of Trinbago