A secretive govt is a corrupt one

The recent imbroglio concerning an indemnity agreement between the Attorney General’s office and King’s Counsel Vincent Nelson exposes the PNM Government’s penchant for secret dealings. While the details are still murky, what gives any Government official the right to make secretive agreements with anyone and use the law as a cover for their clandestine deals? Doing so leaves the door wide open to corruption in a host of undercover criminal activities.
Furthermore, a non-disclosure agreement (NDA) is a legal contract designed to protect the parties involved, typically meant to protect company secrets when a new employee is hired or when bringing in contractors. But this Government has used it repeatedly in its dealing with foreign companies to cover up the billions of dollars spent on things like purchases of ships, helicopters and airliners, to name a few.
Government entities in the US use competitive bidding in an open process to prevent bid-rigging, where companies collude to raise the price of goods when a request for proposal (RFP) is opened, thereby increasing the price system-wide.
Here in T&T, the Government and its agents advertise an RFP, but the system is rigged to give the contract to the PNM financiers and cronies, irrespective of the bid price. This can only happen because the Government claims an NDA prevents them from revealing the price they paid.
The solution is to end all NDAs and make all indemnity agreements public. While prosecutors will cry foul, that their hands will be tied to prevent them from prosecuting the big fish, it is a lazy cop-out by the administration and leaves the system open to corruption. In the current case involving Vincent Nelson, he remains untouchable in a jurisdiction from where he cannot be extradited.
Rex Chookolingo