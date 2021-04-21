A show of compassion

On Tuesday, there was a serious two-vehicle accident on Eastern Avenue, Lange Park.

One driver in particular had both of her lower limbs broken. A passenger in the other vehicle luckily escaped with only minor injuries.

I would like to publicly thank the emergency services—ambulance, Fire Service and police—for their timely and professional manner as they carefully rescued the young woman trapped behind the wheel.

Compliments must also go to all the neighbours who assisted and remained with her until the ambulance took her to the hospital.

It is very heart-warming when we sometimes question the compassion of Trinbagonians, to see such love and caring by our protective services and fellow citizens.

We wish a speedy recovery to the accident victims.

Dr Omar Ali

Lange Park

