A show of decency

Congratulations to James Chang Kit for having the courage to resign as deputy chairman of the Procurement Regulation Board.
He has shown the country he has a shred of decency and will not allow his name to be tarnished in the fiasco that led to the gutting of the Procurement Bill by the Government.
If he had continued, he would have been part of a “lame duck” board, with little to zero oversight on procurement matters in the public sector.
It is, indeed, rare for someone to resign, on a matter of principle, in Trinidad and Tobago.
Linus F Didier
Mt Hope