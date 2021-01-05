Congratulations to James Chang Kit for having the courage to resign as deputy chairman of the Procurement Regulation Board.

He has shown the country he has a shred of decency and will not allow his name to be tarnished in the fiasco that led to the gutting of the Procurement Bill by the Government.

If he had continued, he would have been part of a “lame duck” board, with little to zero oversight on procurement matters in the public sector.

It is, indeed, rare for someone to resign, on a matter of principle, in Trinidad and Tobago.

Linus F Didier

Mt Hope

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Walk good, Butch

Walk good, Butch

Gordon “Butch” Stewart, founder and chairman of Sandals Resorts International, was a breed apart, a rare and unique individual who built an empire by sheer force of personality, intelligence, imagination and a genius for marketing.

A show of decency

Congratulations to James Chang Kit for having the courage to resign as deputy chairman of the Procurement Regulation Board.

He has shown the country he has a shred of decency and will not allow his name to be tarnished in the fiasco that led to the gutting of the Procurement Bill by the Government.

Certain factors explain educational success or failure

In yesterday’s Express, Theodore Lewis, in a column titled “Leaving African children beyond the school boundary”, makes the fantastic (in the original sense of that word) argument that because both Indo- and Afro-Trinidadians comprise 34 per cent of the population, they should be equitably represented in the prestige secondary schools.

Do as you say, but not as you do?

With all due respect to the United States Ambassador, Joseph Mondello, I am extremely confused at his being “perplexed” at the neutral stand taken by some Caricom states on the Venezuelan issue.

Honour our icon

We, the members of the Hindu Women’s Organisation, wish to extend our condolences to the biological and spiritual family of Prof Hari Shanker Adesh on his recent passing.

Incredible crime claims

Incredible crime claims

THE Police Commissioner has once again been reported as having claimed success in the solving of murders, simply on the basis of the arrests of suspects. He has done it before, without apparent let or hindrance.