A simple fix for Licensing corruption

So now the Ministry of Works and Transport is buying specially equipped vehicles with cameras to “stamp out corruption” in the Licensing Office!

Couldn’t a couple of dashcams solve this inexpensively?

This is an another example of a Government tender that, in and of itself, is an opportunity for corruption in the legal supply of an item/service that is not even needed.

What a great way to spend taxpayers’ money! I can imagine the appointment mess when one of these special vehicles isn’t functioning.

The citizens want the Licensing Division fixed, but not this way. We aren’t asking for innovation here, please copy a simple system that works from any other country.

C Alexander

Port of Spain

Bright lights among us

Bright lights among us

The sheer exhilaration experienced by so many of us when athletes, no matter the sporting discipline, compete with distinction among their international peers is worth its weight in gold to the national psyche.

The joy is amplified when the ever-present threat to life and property from unrelenting acts of criminal violence is confi­ning more and more people indoors, and when the sought-after cricketing sunshine is becoming oppressive even for spectators, let alone players.

In a league of its own

In a league of its own

So far, in not writing about cricket for eight columns straight (I am sticking to my story that they are really about Caribbean societies), I have avoided naming any contemporary players. But I want to veer away a bit and talk about some CPL events, and that entails some name-calling.

Too late shall be the cry?

Reflecting on the many letters sent in by concerned citizens on the ills of this country and their recommendations, most, if not all of which, go unheeded.

It makes me wonder if the old saying, “Clo­sing the stable door after the horse gets away”, is not the most applicable to be applied.

Ethnic contradiction

Ethnic contradiction

People will kill for their identity. Not because it is a big public holiday and you are with your pardnas on the banks of the Lopinot River, drinking and cooking curried goat, stewed in old talk, jokes and lime, that you have, just for the fun of it, to hold a Rasta, corral him, cut off his locks. How stunned, shocked you are, hopping away like buckshotted jackrabbits, when he pulls out his planass, draws blood! Don’t cry foul, pine, run home to Mama, hide under the bed. People will kill for their identity.

Reward recycling

Implementing a system that rewards people for recycling plastic bottles at supermarkets while educating them on proper disposal practices is an excellent approach to tackle the recycling problem.

Massy’s discontinu­ation of bins due to misuse highlights the need for improved waste management.

