The First Citizens Bureau de Change at Piarco International Airport must understand it is providing a service at an international airport and, thus, must operate in keeping with international best practice.
What I experienced there this week left a lot to be desired and could have been so easily avoided. My daughter spent about half an hour in the line, as there was only one teller working. She was pressed for time, as her flight was due to leave shortly, but she urgently needed to get some Eastern Caribbean currency.