A smile goes a long way

Yesterday’s return of the sun after days of unrelenting rain brought little relief to thousands still marooned by floods and cut off by landslides and collapsed roads. Many who were lucky enough to venture out ended up in gridlocked traffic for hours due to flood water on highways and byways.

Up to last night areas such as Penal, Bamboo #2, Mafeking Village, Kelly Village and many others were still under water while commuters using critical transportation routes such as the Uriah Butler Highway and main roads in South and Central were reduced to crawling for hours through flood water.