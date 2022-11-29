A smile goes a long way

On Monday while out running errands, I experienced customer service at its worst and best. First my worst was at Flow, where the customer service manager refused to even listen to my problem and just billed without investigation.
Another worst was my attempt to make a report at the St James Police Station. My two-year-old was playing with the decorations on the Christmas tree. Five male officers came in at separate times, saw him and laughed, even spoke to him. Then there was a female officer who came and rudely informed me to control my toddler.
My purpose of writing is really to express the pleasant service I received at Sagicor. The rep smiled so beautifully. Before I left, I thanked her for the service, as it made me feel so much better.
Then there was the customer service representative at ttconnect. Usually service at Government offices is terrible but, to my surprise, I was greeted with a warm, pleasant smile. I just want to thank those CSRs who take time to be kind. You never know what a person is going through, and your pleasant smile and kind demeanour go a long way. Thank you.
Rhonda Yee
St James