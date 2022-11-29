A smile goes a long way

On Monday while out running errands, I experienced customer service at its worst and best. First my worst was at Flow, where the customer service manager refused to even listen to my problem and just billed without investigation.

Another worst was my attempt to make a report at the St James Police Station. My two-year-old was playing with the decorations on the Christmas tree. Five male officers came in at separate times, saw him and laughed, even spoke to him. Then there was a female officer who came and rudely informed me to control my toddler.

My purpose of writing is really to express the pleasant service I received at Sagicor. The rep smiled so beautifully. Before I left, I thanked her for the service, as it made me feel so much better.

Then there was the custo­mer service representative at ttconnect. Usually service at Government offices is terrible but, to my surprise, I was greeted with a warm, pleasant smile. I just want to thank those CSRs who take time to be kind. You never know what a person is going through, and your pleasant smile and kind demeanour go a long way. Thank you.

Rhonda Yee

St James

A time to cooperate

Yesterday’s return of the sun after days of unrelenting rain brought little relief to thousands still marooned by floods and cut off by landslides and collapsed roads. Many who were lucky enough to venture out ended up in gridlocked traffic for hours due to flood water on highways and byways.

Up to last night areas such as Penal, Bamboo #2, Mafeking Village, Kelly Village and many others were still under water while commuters using critical transportation routes such as the Uriah Butler Highway and main roads in South and Central were reduced to crawling for hours through flood water.

Behind the curtains on the refugee question

While the Government of Trinidad and Tobago has engaged in ­humanitarian measures to support asylum seekers and refugees, they have been engaging in hostile rhetoric towards the asylum seekers and towards civil society and international organisations involved in the ­response. Civil society is also not allowed access to immigration detention and when persons are detained, they (civil society and international organisations) are not notified.

Environment-protection strategy urgently needed

Floods and landslides—

How can it be prevented or remediated? Preserving vegetation, grasses and trees — Retaining water: reservoirs, dams, floodplains — Integrated river basin approach...

Just an excerpt above from Google. We are indeed experiencing terrible weather and this is happening every year now (not just a four-year pattern) and is predicted to get worse yearly.

Paria enquiry another burden on taxpayers

The ongoing commission of enquiry (CoE) into the Paria diving tragedy in Trinidad and Tobago presents an opportunity for the families of the deceased workers to gain justice and closure about causes of the accident.

The entire population is also keen to probe possible negligence by State-owned Paria Trading Fuel Company and its subcontractor, LMCS. However, the CoE will prove to be an onerous burden on taxpayers. Moreover, the CoE does not replace the importance of the Director of Public Prosecutions and the Police Service to render due diligence.

We must question the utility of this current CoE against the background of lofty societal expectations.