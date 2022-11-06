A snapshot of old crime plans?

Unbelievable! Truly remarkable! The Government seems to be so brazen that the population does not have to wonder about wastage! It has broadcast most vociferously that it has or planned to waste $80 million-plus. That sum represents just the purchase of cameras, closed-circuit television or not.
Yet to be revealed—if they have been considered—are the maintenance, monitoring, communication, response costs and online access to the Licensing Authority to identify motorists who flagrantly disregard traffic laws, as one aspect of utilising camera technology.
Existing are more than 1,000 cameras installed throughout the country, with more than 300 non-functional. Why? Was this considered before committing to or purchasing more cameras? What has been the tangible value of existing cameras? Eighty million dollars could be better utilised in purchasing resources for the Police Service.
There has been quite a lot of banter about the Army having to do joint patrols with the police because “soldiers are trained to kill”. How many people were killed by soldiers during previous patrols? How many people have the police killed?
They may not be as trained as the Army, but they seemingly defend themselves when their lives are at risk. What is different with soldiers? Soldiers do not have the power of arrest, which police do, so why not give it to them, albeit temporarily?
Sure, the police may have more customer service and people control training, but the soldiers’ remit can be managed for effectiveness. They should patrol separately from the police to expand coverage, thereby instilling a greater protective presence throughout the country.
Additionally, the visibility of soldiers may result in criminals thinking twice before committing crimes. The police need to be more visible during the day on highways and especially at turn-offs where errant motorists have “turned their noses up” at the licensing authority.
How many people believe the police are very ineffective? How many times have the police been called and were never responsive, simply saying “we have no vehicles”? How many have been called to domestic violence cases and never appeared, or simply said “we can’t do anything except warn the person”?
What are the administration arm of the police, National Security Council and Ministry of National Security doing about these instances?
There are many facets of crime—such as white-collar, property, organised, high-tech and violent—which manifest in the alarming number of murders, whether gang-related or not.
Many people, including politicians, attorneys, judges and policemen, have been victims of crime, yet the focus seems to be on regurgitating old crime initiatives which, though good, were allowed to fail miserably because they were not managed or allowed to be managed.
What will be different with the cameras, joint patrols and physical presence, namely, “boots on the ground”, with revisiting them, unless there is management, leadership and proper action?
Different governments have been touting they have the plan to tackle crime. Is it in the interests of a government to curtail crime, or is it vote-catching to talk about a plan to reduce crime? Protecting property and ensuring laws are adhered-to are key facets of any government.
Knowing how many gangs exist, seemingly drafting laws to address gangs and crime, without any real action but white-washing or concealing the truth about crime, seem paramount in the eyes of those entities charged with the responsibility to address crime.
How serious is the Judiciary when purported criminals are languishing in prison awaiting a trial, or are on bail for decades? Or is it sufficient to speak about crime when it occurs, now that Trinbago has surpassed 500 murders and waits for the “nine-day wonder” to pass so that it can be business as usual?
Realistically, what has been happening is talk, more talk, seeming outrage to satisfy the public, knowing full-well no real action would be taken and Trinbago would accelerate its progress to being one of the most crime-infested countries in the world!
Very many reports on addressing crime have been done over decades, but the Government sees it fit to resuscitate old crime plans without stating what happened to them when they were previously tried! Is it really serious about addressing crime?
If it is serious, the Government must set up a team or committee to address the recommendations of the myriad crime reports, actively track progress of these recommendations, and seriously provide the necessary management and leadership resources required to make cameras, joint or separate patrols and greater visibility of police and army effectively work.
Short of this initiative, the Government will continue to blame the Opposition, the Opposition will continue to blame the Government, ill-thought-out statements will be made by persons regarding the crime situation in Trinidad and Tobago, reports on crime will be valueless, and crime will continue to escalate into being a health hazard and will firmly take root.
Talk is cheap! Will crime continue to be a nice talking point, or are the Government, Opposition and other entities really serious about curtailing crime regardless of cameras, patrols and physical presence?
Harjoon Heeralal
Carapichaima