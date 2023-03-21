The office of the Director of Public Prosecutions is supposed to be an independent entity. Its sole focus is supposed to be enforcing and prosecuting persons in accordance with Trinidad and Tobago law.

However, within recent weeks we have seen this so-called independent office turned into a political imbroglio. This State institution is supposed to be independent, unbiased and ­non-political in order to remain impartial in the execution of the duties and laws of our nation.