Trinidad and Tobago has entered a new era with the inauguration of its seventh Head of State, Christine Carla Kangaloo, succeeding the trailblazing Paula-Mae Weekes.
Despite personal struggles and losses, including the loss of family, and her own battle with cancer, Kangaloo’s resilience and determination have proven her to be a capable leader. It is our hope that she will continue to lead the nation with grace, integrity and wisdom, and that she will be guided by the Almighty in all her endeavours.
It is noteworthy that about 22 years ago, Christine Kangaloo gave her maiden contribution in the Senate as an opposition senator.
Her contribution was read into the Hansard, and called for real and demonstrable commitment to sustainable growth, citizen involvement in development planning, and a serious position on enforcing planning decisions and meeting international obligations for environmental protection.
This reflects her long-standing commitment to the betterment of the nation, and serves as a source of inspiration for all of us.
However, it is concerning that some Opposition members chose not to attend the presidential inauguration ceremony.
As citizens, we believe the inauguration of a new president is an opportunity for all to put aside their differences and come together to celebrate the democratic process. The Opposition’s decision undermines the principles that Trinidad and Tobago holds dear, demonstrating a lack of respect for democracy.
It is the duty of every representative to respect the democratic process and show support for the country’s leadership, even amidst political differences.
The Opposition’s decision puts their own interests ahead of their constituents’ welfare, which goes against the very fabric of democracy.
As we congratulate President Kangaloo on her historic appointment, we acknowledge the power of prayer and humbly request Almighty God’s guidance in her leadership. With her strong leadership, we are confident the people of Trinidad and Tobago will enjoy continued prosperity and progress.
We stand united in our support for our new President and remain committed to the principles of democracy and progress, with faith in the Almighty God to guide us on this journey.
Raphael John
St Joseph