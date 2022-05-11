The discovery of the lifeless body of two-year-old Kimani Francis in the Guapo River is a tragedy beyond belief.
Many questions must now be answered.
How did his mother allegedly not know that he was missing until the police arrived at her home?
The neighbour who saw him walking in the street must be thanked for calling the police.
Is this all that was required? Should the neighbour have taken control of the child until the police arrived?
There are also reports that some Heritage Petroleum employees allegedly also saw Kimani walking and did nothing?
Trinidad and Tobago needs to take a hard look at itself in the mirror. We have lost the value system which says “it takes a village to raise a child”.
It is easy to speak or write in hindsight, but my goodness, Kimani was a two-year-old toddler.
To know that adults saw him wandering around and allegedly did nothing to secure his safety will be a stain on our history, for a very long time.
Condolences go out to his family.