Congratulations to our Gentlemen Heroes Paul, Richards, Cedenio, Guevara and St Hillaire for their sterling contribution to sport at England’s Commonwealth Games.
Our hard-working, disciplined athletics have long thrown off the negative mental shackles that would have kept them back in life. They train long hours, eat right and exercise in their chosen sport to be great men! They have set themselves free.
You, Our Heroes, are an example to the world, and especially here in Trinidad where so many want to hold themselves back, saying “we poor”.
If they want a dollar, they just run by the Westmall SuperPharm corner to clean a few car windshields. That is their day’s work. Also being the first to arrive at an accident or some other disturbance taking place, as they are not going to school or a job?
No one living in the world today was born a slave. Remember our history, yes, but make sure we give our best daily to raise our families to a better way of life by going to school and getting a daily job. T&T cannot afford $7.5 million to celebrate our 60th Independence; instead spend that money to fix all roads, as we can fete any day in T&T.
Millions of Jews went to the gas chambers. In Rome’s Coliseum, white people were killed under the wheels of the horse chariots, and others were fed to the tigers while the crowds cheered!
The history of slavery is regrettable and very wrong, but those countries that were responsible for such savagery are not able to pay today for those atrocities of the past.
Emancipation of this 60th Independence means pay all your bills to the Government for housing, water and electricity; otherwise, turn off the water and electricity then throw whomever out.
Patricia Blades
Cocorite