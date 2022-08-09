Congratulations to our Gentlemen Heroes Paul, Richards, Cedenio, Guevara and St Hillaire for their sterling contribution to sport at England’s Commonwealth Games.

Our hard-working, disciplined athletics have long thrown off the negative mental shackles that would have kept them back in life. They train long hours, eat right and exercise in their chosen sport to be great men! They have set themselves free.

You, Our Heroes, are an example to the world, and especially here in Trinidad where so many want to hold themselves back, saying “we poor”.

If they want a dollar, they just run by the Westmall SuperPharm corner to clean a few car windshields. That is their day’s work. Also being the first to arrive at an accident or some other disturbance taking place, as they are not going to school or a job?

No one living in the world today was born a slave. Remember our history, yes, but make sure we give our best daily to raise our families to a better way of life by going to school and getting a daily job. T&T cannot afford $7.5 million to celebrate our 60th Independence; instead spend that money to fix all roads, as we can fete any day in T&T.

Millions of Jews went to the gas chambers. In Rome’s Coliseum, white people were killed under the wheels of the horse chariots, and others were fed to the tigers while the crowds cheered!

The history of slavery is regrettable and very wrong, but those countries that were responsible for such savagery are not able to pay today for those atrocities of the past.

Emancipation of this 60th Independence means pay all your bills to the Government for housing, water and electricity; otherwise, turn off the water and electricity then throw whomever out.

Patricia Blades

Cocorite

Wild, wild East

The rampant criminality now strangling East Trinidad is no overnight development, but the consequence of years of wilful blindness, facilitation and collusion with a creeping lawlessness that has grown to overwhelm the region and other pockets of the country.

Emancipation through Islam

Two Sundays ago in Warrenville, Cunupia, hundreds of people gathered at the regional complex in that community for a day that was designed to foster greater ­unity among Islamic organisations in the country.

It was a move to create inter-­ethnic solidarity and greater unity among varying Islamic organisations. A major sub-theme emerging from the near-eight-hour feast of speeches and citations for commendable contributions over decades were the contributions of Afro Muslims to the global struggles for emancipation.

Of street signs and name scrubbing

The newspapers say Khafra Kambon and his Emancipation enterprise, supported by fierce UWI Africanists such as Bridget Brereton, Brinsley Samaroo and Claudius Fergus, are going to sanitise Port of Spain culturally, so that African forebears can rest in peace. Brereton is going to be the primary anti-colonial target person.

Beyond success in sport, music, culture...

Jamaica’s 16 medals, including six gold, at the World Athletics Under-20 Championships, which ended at the weekend in Cali, Colombia, are being hailed as the country’s best-ever performance at a World Championships at any level.

How can we treat our own citizens with such disgust?

I had the misfortune to enter the country last Friday with one immigration officer posted to handle approximately 300 passengers on the citi­ens side, while three immigration officers were given to the visitors side.

Needless to say, it took one hour and 45 minutes to reach the counter of the immigration officer who, quite frankly, was tired and moving quite slowly at this time because she alone was working to review and stamp all these entry forms. A sad state of affairs.

Unless WI makes changes, collective hurt to come

I am not one to play the devil’s advocate, but instead I simply try to always keep things real about my expectations in all things, especially the Caribbean’s beloved “WI” cricket.

An objective analysis of the WI T20 International cricket performance during recent years says the Caribbean team has been on top of the world for the longest time in the history of this format of the gentleman’s game, and nobody stays there forever.