When I was attending college, doubles with channa was ten cents each. I took nine single cents, visited the lab and exited with silver ones.

When I went to purchase the doubles at 10 a.m., I had to jostle with big men, Robertson, Whitling and Low Foon. The vendor took my nine cents in the melee. I returned, smiling. I shared.

At lunch, I returned to the scene of the crime. I paid with a dollar note. The vendor returned my 10 a.m. coins.

He smiled and said, “I asked myself who would do this, and your name came up.” He is still alive and we are good friends.

The recent utterances by someone who should know better are unfortunate. It is typical Arkatia behaviour. Arkatias were the Indian recruiters who disguised the nature of the job to potential employees.

One must be careful of what one says. The spoken word cannot be retracted. A still tongue keeps a wise head.

Sir, I am inviting you to Princes Town, home of the finest doubles, my treat.

Doubles are universal.

AV Rampersad

Princes Town

