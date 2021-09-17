As a youth we learned several sayings. One was “a stitch in time saves nine” and what it meant, but it seems these sayings are no longer known.
Every day in the media we hear of people saying they complained for years of certain problems and all they hear is “we are looking into the problem” or “we know of it” or that “our engineers are checking into it”. Lo and behold, after five or ten years of nothing being done, there is a calamity.
When first told of the problem to fix, it would cost a few thousand; but after the calamity, a few million. Is it so that some of the money could be shared by some of the boys?
Another thing—after taking years to complete, the job may not be done properly, so later more money has to be given to fix the same problem.
What a country we live in. Anyway, Trinidad is not the only country noted for corruption, but why should the country be one of the corrupt, like we hear or read of in Africa, etc?
As a young man, a certain taxi-driver in the area where I lived got a job to repair a road. When asked what he knew of road repair, his answer was, “They gave me the job, so I did not refuse it.”
Job for the boys.
Clermont Andrews
via e-mail