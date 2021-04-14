A strong plea to the Opposition

Kamla Persad-Bissessar

Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar

As a concerned citizen, I have observed the behaviour of those who have sat in Opposition over time—whether it is the People’s National Movement or the United National Congress. Much to my displeasure, those individuals seem to have a strange idea of their function when they are there.

I often hear the term “watchdog” being used when any party is in opposition. I have no problem with that, but in my opinion, that is not the only function of effective opposition. You also form the leadership of the country. That is why you are also in Parliament.

What is important to me, and I believe many other citizens, is your input—with suggestions, plans and the way forward to make the life of citizens better. That is also the role of the Opposition.

I have listened to our parliamentarians on the opposite side, for example, Mr Mark and Mr Lee (just naming two), and I am still waiting for intelligent ideas from them to deal with the challenges right now in Trinidad and Tobago.

Is it your main objective while on the other side (opposition) to oppose everything? Just asking, for this is the type of spirit I am seeing.

Our country is going through major challenges, and what are needed are ideas coming both from the Government and the Opposition that show care for the people.

When it is all said and done, it is the “common folks” out there who suffer, those who elected you to the office to work for them.

I call on our intelligent Opposition, led by Kamla Persad-Bissessar, to let the nation hear your suggestions for moving the country forward. Whether they are accepted or not, let them be spoken.

Complaining on every matter is accomplishing very little. Yes, you can disagree, but you need to consistently show ways to solve pending issues. This is part of your function, and it shows maturity and the desire to make T&T a better place.

My dream is to see Trinidad and Tobago grow, and this will only happen when we learn to work with one another. Let’s do it together, people.

Arnold Gopeesingh

San Juan

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Coming to our limits

Coming to our limits

In an inspired calypso, “Respect Your Culture”, in which he encouraged us to look to the qualitative dimensions of national life to find real value, Mighty Power (Sonny Francois) wrote the following:

Do not overcrowd the charge room

I have given 35 years’ service to the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service. I think this gives me the privilege and opportunity to comment on shortcomings within the Service, and my major concern is the charge room.

A nation of beggars

A nation of beggars

On Saturday, around 8 a.m., I was struck by two developments on the way to an ATM in South: 1. three sets of people begging for alms from bank customers, like myself; and 2. numerous small billboards lining the road to the bank urging passers-by “not to be silent”, for there are “monsters” among us.

UNC in quarantine?

Fear of contamination from an entire Government sick with Covid-19? Or is the Opposition just addicted to playing political own goals?

A strong plea to the Opposition

A strong plea to the Opposition

As a concerned citizen, I have observed the behaviour of those who have sat in Opposition over time—whether it is the People’s National Movement or the United National Congress. Much to my displeasure, those individuals seem to have a strange idea of their function when they are there.

What AstraZeneca says about its vaccine

The official name of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine is Vaxzevria. Here’s what you can learn from the package insert (revised March 2021)—one of the more honest sources of information about a pharmaceutical product—if you can understand it.