A strong plea to the Opposition

As a concerned citizen, I have observed the behaviour of those who have sat in Opposition over time—whether it is the People’s National Movement or the United National Congress. Much to my displeasure, those individuals seem to have a strange idea of their function when they are there.
I often hear the term “watchdog” being used when any party is in opposition. I have no problem with that, but in my opinion, that is not the only function of effective opposition. You also form the leadership of the country. That is why you are also in Parliament.
What is important to me, and I believe many other citizens, is your input—with suggestions, plans and the way forward to make the life of citizens better. That is also the role of the Opposition.
I have listened to our parliamentarians on the opposite side, for example, Mr Mark and Mr Lee (just naming two), and I am still waiting for intelligent ideas from them to deal with the challenges right now in Trinidad and Tobago.
Is it your main objective while on the other side (opposition) to oppose everything? Just asking, for this is the type of spirit I am seeing.
Our country is going through major challenges, and what are needed are ideas coming both from the Government and the Opposition that show care for the people.
When it is all said and done, it is the “common folks” out there who suffer, those who elected you to the office to work for them.
I call on our intelligent Opposition, led by Kamla Persad-Bissessar, to let the nation hear your suggestions for moving the country forward. Whether they are accepted or not, let them be spoken.
Complaining on every matter is accomplishing very little. Yes, you can disagree, but you need to consistently show ways to solve pending issues. This is part of your function, and it shows maturity and the desire to make T&T a better place.
My dream is to see Trinidad and Tobago grow, and this will only happen when we learn to work with one another. Let’s do it together, people.
Arnold Gopeesingh
San Juan