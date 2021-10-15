 
The tale of T&T today is sadly a tale of two communities.
One community moves heaven and earth to provide healthcare, vaccines and every other requirement for a constantly changing pandemic. The other demands vaccines, then refuses vaccines; demands all sectors be reopened, then criticises the open economy for creating spread.
Our first community again takes the trouble to disseminate information in many forms. News conferences, advertisements, social media and word of mouth. It begs and implores, answers questions and tries to cover every base from a scientific perspective.
The other community gets to stand by and cry, “They lie. They lie. They lie.” It also disseminates information which it has been careful to collect from that “bastion of truth”—the Internet.
Our first community, on the one hand, believes it has a right to remain alive and that others are also entitled to that same right. Its members vaccinate, wear masks and obey all the public health guidelines rigorously.
Members of the other community also believe they have rights—the right to mix and mingle with everybody and to go everywhere. They want to know what’s our problem with them working or playing among us in places that are more vulnerable to spread. What, too, is the problem with families getting together; talking, laughing and eating in one another’s faces, and partying hearty?
In one community, the country has bent over backward to ensure that throughout the pandemic there have been no shortages of any item in the open marketplace; the conventional healthcare system by and large continues to function; practically all Government employees have remained employed; and grants, hampers and other social support have been provided to those in need.
The other community, meanwhile, unendingly harps on what a great, big failed state this country is. Why couldn’t we be more like some of our wonderfully astute Caribbean neighbours except, of course, when they find themselves in the clutches of the IMF? Or, like the mighty USA, except when floods and storms ravage their electricity grids, knocking them out for weeks at a time?
Joanne K Joseph
San Fernando

