A task for the new AG

This is an open letter to the new Attorney General, Mr Reginald Armour.
Sir, I am hereby appealing to you to address this noise pollution scourge that is plaguing this country. It constitutes an erosion of the constitutional rights of all law-abiding citizens.
I wrote to your predecessor twice on this matter, to no avail. However, I am convinced you are made of “sterner legal stuff” and are cognisant of the fact that as the “guardian of the public’s interest”, much is expected of you.
The police seem clueless as to what the law is on this issue—at least they act that way. Also, no one seems to know why that elusive law which states “creating a public nuisance” has never been enforced.
Sir, it is said that “the true measure of any society can be found in how it treats its most vulnerable members”. If such is the case, let me state that the persons mostly affected by this noise nuisance are the elderly, the infirm and the very young. Therefore, excuses are not an option.
This scourge is also an assault on the very dignity of law-abiding citizens and must be addressed now.
What say you, sir?
DF Redmond