A teaching moment

Thank you for publishing my letter on August 4, and I would also like to thank you for noting how we lost all the matches and series for 2020.
It was a dismal year for West Indies cricket and for our Caribbean pride and, as was stressed, we have totally lost the strategic understanding of how cricket at every level is played.
This was exemplified by a player with four successive no balls at a crucial time of the game in a T20 match.
This example shows he did not understand the meaning of a “dot” ball, and there are many examples of the game being played at egoistic levels.
This shows the West Indies Cricket Board and others who care for West Indies cricket they must teach the players, from inception, to observe and notice seen errors and the state of the game at every point of play.
This exemplifies the magnificence of cricket well played. They must be taught that what is seen is temporary, but what is unseen is permanent.
Ramesh P Mathura
via e-mail