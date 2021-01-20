A test for America

As one observes in consternation the incredible developments on the political and socio-economic fronts in the United States, curiosity is aroused as to what may be some of the probable antecedents and underlying causes of the monumental crisis which the country faces.
Our concern is heightened by the fact that thousands of our nationals reside there, and their prospects and possibly those of many of their dependants living in T&T are linked to the drama in that country with which, of course, we have significant economic and socio-cultural relations.
The US has become, over the last century, the most creative, innovative and productive economy in the world, and the foremost military power. Its vibrant cultural products and forms of entertainment have significantly influenced almost every country in the world and it remains, despite its travails, the most open democracy that has ever existed.
The question foremost in many people’s minds is: how has the US arrived at its present predicament? From my own limited knowledge of American history, culture and politics, I can only speculate.
One of the probable reasons is that violence has been ingrained in the country’s evolution. It was the preferred means of settling disputes, getting one’s way and gaining dominance, which culminated in the recent violent attack on the US Capitol, referred to approvingly as “trial by combat”.
It was the use of superior means of violence which subdued the native Indian population. The violence inherent in slavery was long tolerated and accepted. In Western films, the violent exploits of both the bad guys and the good guys were romanticised. The violent brawls portrayed in films were not only a basic form of entertainment, but an expression of manhood.
The American love affair with gun ownership and its use is legend, as efforts to curb the easy access to and widespread proliferation of guns have gone nowhere.
In its economic organisation and processes, there is a resort to fierce combativeness such that, of all the democracies of the western hemisphere, Europe and Asia, it has inculcated the most aggressive and virulent form of capitalism with unrestrained free enterprise and survival of the fittest as a cherished principle.
Even the basic human right of healthcare has been subject to this ethos. Its foreign policy has, to a great extent, been founded on aggressive interactions.
Probably, the US constitution, in an oblique way, legitimises the use of violence as the Second Amendment guarantees the unqualified right of the people to keep and bear arms. If it is argued that it is a right of self-defence, then surely the provision contemplates the existence of an armed aggressor.
Non-violent action as a means of enforcing fundamental change in the society, as espoused by Dr Martin Luther King Jr, had some limited success, but was not fully embraced by the majority.
Even some of the marches and demonstrations by blacks opposed to racism and discrimination against them descended into violent arson and looting of property, which compromised the personal security and peace of mind of many citizens.
The current political imbroglio and defiance of democratic processes and authority appear to be motivated by a deep-seated fear, anxiety and trepidation of a notional adjustment in the balance of socio-political power in America with the perceived empowerment and advance of blacks and other non-white minorities at the expense of whites.
It seems to be the overarching sentiment which dominates the thinking of the vast majority of the base of the Republican Party and their representatives in the House and Senate.
It should be noted that Donald Trump has virtually maintained his national approval rating and, overwhelmingly so, among Republicans. He is seen as the reassuring protector of the pre-eminence of whites in the society against the insidious erosion of their dominance as championed by the Democratic Party.
This fear is compounded by demographic predictions and unchecked migration. This historical privileged status of whites is based on the misconceived notion that it is the labour, sacrifice, courage, fortitude, patriotism, inventiveness and entrepreneurship of whites which built America. Blacks and non-white immigrants merely played a marginal role.
The Democrats are seen as the enablers of this inexorable march of the non-whites and their liberal agenda as the manifesto for compromising the integrity of America and its founding values. They, therefore, must be opposed at all costs, even if it means overturning election results by violent means.
It appears this corrosive fear and foreboding over the diminution of pre-eminence, power and privilege constitutes the enduring sentiment connecting ideological extremists and white supremacists at one end of the spectrum of the Republican Party support base to the ordinary, hard-working, God-fearing and law-abiding whites at the other end.
Between the supporters of both world views, a war of attrition will be fought in the US in the coming years, which will test the integrity and resilience of the country’s institutions.