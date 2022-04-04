The continuous missteps by the ruling party and the opposition’s fighting windmills have resulted in seeming desperation by Trinbagonians, moreso Trinidadians, regarding which party to support.
Are Trinbagonians being deluded into believing that a third party implies the potential for true progress or does it simply imply papering over cracks and applying new paint to hide the real issues affecting the country? Which politician has been true to his promises?
The Tobago House Assembly ruling party in Tobago, though to be fair, is still in its infancy and needs more time regarding its promises for better government in Tobago and cannot yet be considered successful in Trinidad and Tobago politics.
Successive parties have been promising a better Trinidad and Tobago since independence in 1962 but what is there to showcase?
Perennial deteriorating infrastructure, unhealthy health services, transportation woes, non-existent economic performance, runaway crime, unjustified justice system, rising inflation and perpetual talk about diversification?
Everyone, it seems, has the answer when out of political office but in office, all of these “wonderful ideas” are jettisoned and the ruling party dances to the financier’s tune, totally oblivious to the cries of its supporters and well-wishers who fell for their empty promises.
Unfortunately, the two main political parties in Trinidad exist primarily because of ethnicity and not issues.
It suits these two parties to focus on race rather than on issues that are important to the country.
Until issues are important enough to separate the voting population, emotionalism and die-hard support will always reign.
Is it any wonder that third parties, which had tremendous followings with their ideas and plans, more akin to promises, never won a seat in general elections?
Undoubtedly, people wanted change but where the “rubber meets the road”, namely at the voting booth, emotionalism and die-hard support won, leaving the third party in many cases, losing its deposit!
Tackling issues require maturity and not ole talk, at which the two main parties excel.
What does a third party have to offer, except the potential to address issues and demonstrate good governance but who listens?
The die-hards already support their party so the difference will be made by the fence-sitters.
Fence-sitters seem motivated by issues rather than emotions. Which third party, to date, has addressed this constituency?
Seeking to convince people in strong areas controlled by these two main parties, is being naïve to say the least.
A third party will simply split votes and enable one or the other of the main parties to emerge victorious.
As it stands, the People’s National Movement is more solid than the United National Congress, which seems more divisive, so is it surprising that third parties fall by the wayside?
A third party needs to determine the percentage in each constituency that are die-hard supporters and separate them from the fence-sitters.
If the fence-sitters are greater than the die-hards then it needs to focus on this group and convince them with issues that will supersede aligning their votes with one of the main political parties. Short of that, it most probably will lose its deposit.
It is far too early to determine the success of the ruling Tobago party to believe it will be a differentiating factor in Trinidad politics.
Interestingly, the advent of a third party into the politics provides a golden opportunity for both the ruling and opposition parties to reassess their plans, policies and operations to become more amenable to the voting public.
Despite its ideas regarding good governance, third parties will always be very hard-pressed to convince the voting population that it is a force to be reckoned with and not just a spoiler.
A third party will be unable to make a difference unless it aligns with one of the major political parties. There does not seem to be any constituency in Trinidad that will overwhelmingly vote for it.
The politics of Tobago is unique and its two seats could be used as leverage to determine governance of Trinidad and Tobago but a third party, supposedly riding the success wave of the Tobago House Assembly elections will hardly make any inroads into the politics of Trinidad.