Fishermen and Friends of the Sea (FFOS) applauds our Government on its bold initiative to revitalise the crumbling city of Port of Spain.
For far too long, it has been an eyesore unbecoming of our beautiful country. However, this long-overdue facelift is being funded by “public-private partnerships”.
Without the legislative oversight of the Public Procurement and Disposal of Property Act, these “public-private partnerships” will go unmonitored, unregulated and unchecked, leaving our resources unprotected from the vagaries of secret deals which lack transparency and accountability.
Despite several calls from concerned citizens, civil society and the business sector, our Government has yet to operationalise Section 7 of the act.
This provision gives the Office of the Procurement Regulator the power to monitor public-private partnerships, the very means by which our Government intends to fund the city’s revitalisation.
Who stands to benefit from our Government’s “big city dreams”?
The scourge of decades of corruption, waste and mismanagement have tainted our country, and resulted in billions of dollars unaccounted for.
We are on the brink of ruin due to this evolving pandemic, collapsed oil and gas prices and demand, and global economic uncertainty, yet our Government now seeks to engage in massive revitalisation of our capital city without any consultation or independent oversight.
PM Rowley is called upon to honour his election promises without any further delay. He must be held accountable for his public statements.
In our respectful view, PM Rowley must first implement Section 7 of the act before any new project is engaged in, or any contract awarded.
We are no longer a “wealthy country”! The poor are suffering. We can no longer afford to have our hard-earned tax money blown.
PM Rowley is single-handedly summoning a thundercloud of discontent.