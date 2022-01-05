I struggled for a few days searching for an appropriate title for this opinion. However, being a man disposed to the liberal use of figurative language, I settled on the foregoing as perhaps most suitable, considering the circumstances of the day. But what are those circumstances of the day I speak of? And why Farley—Farley Augustine? He had barely warmed the Chief Secretary’s chair when he was tested by the Attorney General of Trinidad and Tobago, Faris Al-Rawi. The psychological warfare had begun!
The matter of the test is perhaps inconsequential now, as Watson Duke has resigned from the Public Services Association (PSA) and the Registration, Recognition and Certification Board (RRCB). Thus, the legality of him holding the office of Deputy Chief Secretary, alongside the aforementioned offices, is no longer a contest, saving as an interpretation for future reference, perhaps.
In the meantime, Augustine, to the joy and glee of Tobagonians, had cut the attorney general down to size, seizing the opportunity to put his foot down instantly on the early intrusion into Tobagonian authority and Tobagonian space. The Prime Minister himself did not join the excursion publicly, however. He must be still shell-shocked from the pummelling on December 6.
Then we had Minister of Energy Stuart Young who, when asked by a reporter about the gas and oil in Tobago’s waters in the context of the change in administration in Tobago, indicated that nothing had changed. “We move forward,” he said.
In the meantime, however, Trinidadians are made to believe that Tobago’s value and contribution to the revenues of the country are a measly $200 million, regardless of what the geography shows, and the Trinidadian high command will continue the plunder of our resources and perpetuate the belief that we are theirs to be dictated to and taken advantage of.
Farley Augustine, however, unknowingly until recently, derives much of his power to act from the Constitutional Amendment Act #8 of 88, viz:
(para) 2. The Constitution is amended in subsection 3(1) by deleting the definition of “public service” and substituting the following new definition—
“‘public service’ means subject to the provisions of subsections (4) and (5), the service of the Government of Trinidad and Tobago OR of the Tobago House of Assembly established by (Chap 25:03) section 3 of the Tobago House of Assembly Act, in a civil capacity” (emphasis mine).
That amendment to the Constitution was introduced to give legal/civil servant status and legal continuity to Tobago’s public officers, who, under the predecessor Act 37 of 1980, were not clearly defined. It was also introduced to clarify the relationship between the Executive and public officers who were loathe to take instructions from “Secretaries” on the passage of the said act.
It is a little known Act—Al-Rawi was a mere 17-year-old when it was passed—and the little word “Or” in the paragraph is very much instructive.
Its power and authority were, however, embraced by the Hochoy Charles administration (yours truly included) but eschewed by Orville London and his successors—to the obvious demise of Tobago decision making.
So, Augustine has his own public service not bound by the rules of Port of Spain and Rowley’s dictates and, obviously, the power to fire and withhold pay doesn’t reside solely in Dr Rowley and Trinidad, which now seems to be quickly disintegrating under him. Trinidad and Tobago being no St Vincent, as Roget et al have pointed out, will no doubt let him know.
Moreover, Augustine has already set the tone and platform for dialogue and governance between Scarborough and Port of Spain. That is, the Cabinet must be respectful and forthcoming before they act, particularly where Tobago will be affected. So, in the next few days, we will see how Augustine will treat with Rowley’s planned mandate for all public officers to be vaccinated, as, against that backdrop, he is already on record as questioning the viability and wisdom of the proposed measure, contemplating that his workforce could be considerably reduced by non-compliance and enforcement.
I am more intrigued, however, not merely by the question of the enforceability of the measure. Surely, it can’t mean the police knocking at every Assembly Division’s door? But the Attorney General is on record saying the proposed measure extends to bodies corporate and, therefore, will include the Tobago House of Assembly. It is agreed that the law (Act 40 of 1996) does indeed say the Assembly is a body corporate, but what was truly the intent of Parliament? I would argue that it could not be ascribing to the Assembly the same meaning and status as that of regional corporations in Trinidad; and I looked at the academic dictionaries and encyclopedias and other dictionaries for assistance.
I found that in English/Commonwealth law, the term “body corporate” (as a UK and US noun) can mean a company or government that is considered to have its own legal rights and responsibilities. So, the question is whether Port of Spain, through its Minister of Health and the Attorney General, can through the passage of some health regulation simply remove the legal rights and responsibilities of the Tobago House of Assembly as island government and hence its public officers?
I believe the Chief Secretary is saying no to the mandate, and I believe he is also implicitly saying it is a case of one nation, two states, and that you cannot just say or do something in Trinidad that we in Tobago must follow. I agree with him, and the law, Act no 40 of 1996 also implicitly supports his thinking. So I doubt he will enforce any such mandate as proposed. I doubt he will capitulate and risk squandering his political capital by aggravating his fellow Tobagonians.
So we will see our Chief Secretary’s skill in meandering the political minefield for he has arrived on the scene at a time of financial insufficiency, with Tobago’s coffers pillaged in part by his predecessors. He has come at a time of Trinidad high command anger and bitterness; and at a time when Tobagonians will hold him to his promises. He has also come at a time when Tobago’s autonomy is on the table (at least from his side), at a time of Covid-19, at a time of vaccines, and at a time of Keith Rowley’s vaccine mandates.
Augustine has taken his first roll of the dice, but we await Dr Rowley’s last rolls.