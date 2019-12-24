A time to celebrate

I was quite bemused to read Darryn Boodan’s article in the Express of December 20, where he confesses although he’s an atheist, he enjoys Christmas.
Almost everyone celebrates Christmas.
The announcement of His birth cut across all social barriers. The unlearned local shepherds, the foreign intellectual wise men and the reigning monarch all knew this was a special baby.
Baby no more, He is alive today and that is just cause for appropriate celebrations. This is certainly a special time of year.
When else would soldiers on the battlefield temporarily cease fighting, and when else is there such a feeling of generosity? Though the criminally minded pursue their chosen vocation, there is still goodwill on earth.
The exact date of His birth remains a mystery and we seem stuck with December 25, a date previously used to observe a pagan festival. Few even know the name of the Roman god who was honoured on December 25.
But we need to ask ourselves: in whose name do countless millions pray each day? In whose name do they find salvation, deliverance and healing? And whose return is imminent?
The answer is obvious—Jesus. He was born, was crucified and rose again. He remains alive. Let’s celebrate. Merry Christmas!
Cheryl Phillip-Jordan
via e-mail