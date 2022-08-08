Recognitions and celebrations are important for a young nation, but equally or more important to many is a national vision, a national plan and collective national execution.
We are tired, some will say fed-up and disgusted, with the “60 years of political conditioning”; with the divide and rule, the blaming of each other, and the “we time now” self-serving posturing by our political leaders.
Our citizens need better planning and execution from our national leaders. I for one would be overjoyed in being able to say that our leaders came together and engaged in national planning rooted in international best practice standards.
In years to come, I trust in the not too distant future, to be able to say that I am collectively proud of our leaders, they have earned more than just a passing grade.
Announcements are being made on the planned 60th year celebrations. What about the national planning for our 70th, 80th, 90th, and one hundred years of independence? What would our citizens be proud to proclaim in those coming decades?
For starters, please allow a concerned citizen to inquire as to the status of:-
1. The announcement that The Economic Development Advisory Board has been reconstituted, and the full report of the last board is to be made public for national discussion and engagement. The truth and the facts may offend, but we learn and grow only when we accept them and act positively.
2. The formation of a national leadership thinking and planning group, comprising - the heads of the various Chambers of Commerce, the Bankers Association, the Independent Senators, heads of the various Service Commissions, head of the IRO, The Chief Justice, and a representative from Labour. Chaired by the President of the Republic. The first mandate being within six months to identify the top five national development goals to be achieved by our 70th year.
3. The commencement of national consultations on the amendment of our Constitution; to address in particular – allowing for national referendums, proportional representation, the conditions for simple and special majority voting, the circumstances for partial and full enactments, majority Independent Senators in our Senate, the process for public selection of a Head of State President.
Sadly, we have seen the death of Vision 20-20; the stillborn/non-starting of Vision 2230, and the failure of the Red and the Yellow to think nationally rather than in a five-year party-political power cycle. Where is the national planning for our future?
Let’s all celebrate our 60th year; reflect on the national positives; learn from the national negatives and hold our leaders responsible and accountable to meaningfully secure our collective future.