In his book, Tipping point; How little things can make a big difference author Malcolm Gladwell describes the concept of a Tipping Point as that “moment when an idea, trend, or social behaviour crosses a threshold, tips, and spreads like wildfire”.
The rise of the Nazi party in Germany, detailed in Shirer’s Rise and Fall of the Third Reich, was a tipping point that had severe consequences for the entire world. Bolshevism tipped Russia into the abyss of Communism and resulted in the atrocities of the Gulag Archipelago described by Nobel Laureate Solzhenitsyn.
The selection of former PNM minister and current President of the Senate Christine Kangaloo to be the next President of Trinidad and Tobago represents, in my view, a dangerous tipping point in our country’s affairs with potentially disastrous consequences for our young democracy.
For the past seven years, institutions that were intended to be guardrails for our sovereign democratic State have come under intense pressure. These institutions have buckled under the weight of a totalitarian administration allergic to independence and openly hostile to opposing viewpoints.
In a democracy, politicians use skill, persuasion, speech and policy to counter criticism, silence cynics and seduce the sceptical. Dictators however view those opposed to them—be they politicians, media or independent office holders—as enemies that must be captured or removed. Dictators have little time for delectable dialectics. They do not seek to sway independent institutions, they infiltrate them, disrupt them and when all else fails, they undermine and demolish them.
Nothing best illustrates this Government’s contempt for constitutionally enshrined independent institutions than the scandal involving the collapse of the Bliss Seepersad-led Police Service Commission (PolSC). After the PolSC had drafted a merit list with recommendations for the post of Commissioner of Police, the said list was “intercepted” at President’s House by a “high ranking Government official”. This led to the collapse of the PolSC and the post of substantive Commissioner of Police being vacant for the first time in our history.
Dr Rowley has dismissed this scandal with his usual manner of pretending it doesn’t matter or is of little consequence. President Paula-Mae Weekes, a former lecturer of legal ethics, has remained silent on the atrocity of the situation, feeling no obligation to condemn the obvious wrongdoing for the benefit of the citizens she serves. And both of them have left the people of our nation living with the horrific reality of our murder rate in 2022 setting an unholy record of over 600 for the first time in our history.
This is why those who dismiss the office of the presidency as being “useless” are frighteningly wrong. Even oxygen, which ordinarily sustains life, if misused in excessive quantities, can be lethal. Apart from formalities like attending Independence Day parades and hosting foreign dignitaries, the President’s duties include making critical appointments such as: the Chief Justice, members of the Elections and Boundaries Commission, the Integrity Commission, the Auditor General, members to the Judicial and Legal Services Commission (which appoints judges), Members to the Equal Opportunity Commission, the President of the Industrial Court and of course members of the Police Service Commission.
One must now seriously ask the question, if a “President Kangaloo” who avowedly and dutifully believes in spreading the “gospel of the PNM”, will demand that the holders of these critical positions take communion at Balisier House and prostrate at the feet of Dr Rowley.
In defending his selection of Kangaloo, Prime Minister Rowley stated that the process was made pursuant to a constitutional process and therefore detractors should have no cause to complain. Of course, any first year lawyer knows that argument is sterile and unsophisticated. The fact that the Government can do something, or has the power to do something, does not mean that it should. Nor does it mean that such action benefits a democracy.
Democracy is not maintained by legal or constitutional text alone; there are conventions, practices and forbearances which must fertilise a growing democracy. If you would forgive the hyperbole, Hitler and Mussolini were also appointed “legally” and “constitutionally”. No one in their right mind would suggest that those appointments benefited democracy.
Another defence used by Dr Rowley is that former prime minister Arthur NR Robinson also ascended to the post of President. However, by the time of his appointment, Mr Robinson’s party, the National Alliance for Reconstruction, was a spent political force. And, given Mr Robinson’s celebrated record of courage and independence, there was little doubt that Mr Robinson would not simply rubber stamp Mr Panday’s bidding, a fact which history has since proved.
Interestingly, in opposing the appointment of President Robinson, it was a then PNM opposition, inclusive of Dr Rowley, which recorded on Hansard that the President’s “powers of appointment require the President to exercise this authority conscientiously, impartially, and free from any political influence or extraneous constraints”. The Hansard also records the PNM’s position that “the person holding the office of President must be an exemplar, manifesting unquestionable integrity, strength of character, intelligence, patriotism, objectivity, and non-partisanship”.
One suspects that in the eyes of Dr Rowley, Ms Kangaloo’s real credential is that she has already proven she is pliable to being an instrument of PNM political machinations. It was an acting President, Christine Kangaloo, who facilitated the unlawful firing of former Central Bank governor, Jwala Rambarran, having signed the termination order when the substantive President was abroad.
Since that unlawful act, our economy has been in free-fall and the independence of our Central Bank has been completely eroded, with the bank today being a vassal state under the dominion of the Minister of Finance.
Under Paula-Mae Weekes, “high ranking government officials” at least still felt they needed to show up at President’s House to undermine independent institutions. Under President Kangaloo I fear Dr Rowley might perhaps not feel the need to enter President’s House at all. He can sleep soundly knowing that with Ms Kangaloo’s appointment, a tipping point in our democracy has been reached; the consequences from which may now be unstoppable.