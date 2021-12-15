The name Farley Augustine is all over the media. Tobagonians see him as their bright, new star—the one to bring about change on the island. This young man does have a tall order. It will take serious hard work to accomplish all that was promised by the Progressive Democratic Patriots (PDP).
It is important to note that Mr Augustine is no superman. The PDP and Mr Augustine have been in office for a few days. People must give him and his team members the space to settle down. Do not expect any fast fix. Those politicians who have been there before are well aware of this.
Farley is no magician; the administrative machinery must be put in place. This will be very significant if they are going to move ahead. All hands must be on deck.
What is Mr Watson Duke’s reason for delaying? If he is serious about the Tobago House of Assembly (THA), he can resign as head of the Public Services Association (PSA) now.
I hope Trinidad and Tobago does not plan to stand by and see what Mr Augustine will do next. It is about teamwork—not just the PDP leaders.
Our present Government has a role to play. The PDP will need money to bring the vision for Tobago to pass. Without it, very little can take place.
When it is all said and done, it is Trinidad and Tobago. Our very Prime Minister is also from this small island. The success of Tobago is to everyone’s benefit. Let us all work together, putting aside political differences, for the benefit of all.