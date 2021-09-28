As the Police Service Commission embranglement over the selection of a Police Commissioner is played out before a shell-shocked population, the PolSC continues to make unprecedented and improper deals behind closed doors, seemingly oblivious of the wrath of the people.
The recent clandestine meeting with the acting CoP, without accountability and transparency, only gives rise to speculation about the meeting. One can only guess the following was the gist of what transpired.
Bliss Seepersard (BS): Okay, okay, gentlemen, you know why I summoned you all?
Gary Griffith (GG): No, madam, I don’t!
BS: Well, it is to discuss your suspension letter.
McDonald Jacob (MJ): Well, I would like to know what I am doing here in this ting.
BS: You are the acting Commissioner.
GG: And what am I, then?
BS: You acting, too! Is two acting CoP I have now in T&T! One acting while one on leave, and the other acting, but leaving.
GG: Lady, you do not know what you doing, you just supposed to appoint me as Commissioner, I do not know what all this nonsense is about. I don’t have time to waste, nah! I want to go out there and solve all the crime in the country, give more gun licences, and allyuh have me in this stupid meeting.
BS: Hey, Gary, you relax, you know how much we trying to help you out here, so don’t be rude to me. I might be the only woman in the room here, but I am a serious and bright ’oman. And I have big people behind me, so cool it.
GG: You have no choice but to give me de wuk! I is de best Police Commissioner this country ever see. What I do in one month, dem others take years—and look at the crime rate. Even the road fatalities gone right down. And none of that is because of Covid, hear?
MJ: Hey! What you really do? Doh let me start off, nah. All you do is gave out over 7,000 gun licences and people saying all kinda ting about that. So, you be careful what you saying. Just remember I in your chair NOW!
GG: Okay, you pulling rank. I coming back dey, and the first ting I doing is sending you back Tobago! And not Scarborough, eh, but Charlotteville!
BS: Gentlemen, gentlemen, leh we deal with what we came here for, okay?
MJ: I don’t know what I doing here, nah! Like allyuh forget that Griffith is an applicant in this current process still. [Steupsing.]
[Cellphone rings.]
BS: Allyuh hold on—yes, Mr AG, yes, yes... yes. Okay, yuh want to come on speaker phone? Hold on. [Puts on speaker.]
Attorney General (AG): Gentlemen and lady, how you all going? Gary, you okay?
GG: Yes, Sir! I good.
AG: Let me tell allyuh something. The Commission is ah independent body under the Constitution. So I cyah advise allyuh. I call because if anybody have to sue allyuh, is me dey have to go through—that is the law. So, I just calling to tell allyuh continue what allyuh doing. I is the AG and I only have senior counsels around me from town, so doh worry with no 2x4 lawyer from the country. Allyuh correct, go ahead, even the President backing me. I gone!
BS: So Gary, here is the deal. We going to suspend the suspension letter. But when I suspend it, you will be acting CoP, but only for one minute, and doh go and run in the man chair, yuh hear? And then you will go on voluntary leave, okay?
GG: Voluntary leave? What is that? I know ’bout sick leave, vacation leave, maternity leave, study leave, funeral leave. I never hear about voluntary leave? You mean I could just voluntarily leave the wuk and take the leave for no reason?
BS: Is a new kinda leave I creating, it’s called the BS voluntary leave. You will still be CoP, but acting and on leave. That means you could stay in the Commissioner residence and play hockey and football on the grounds.
MJ: So, wait ah minute! So if he going voluntary, that mean he can come back voluntary and when he want? What madness is this, meh lord! Allyuh doh tell me the President supporting all this stupidness. Doh tell me that! We better get a next President from Tobago. Best we put Duke!
BS: Jacob, you have to support we. Doh play big and bad now as you are the Deputy CoP. You know how things does go down inside here, so relax.
MJ: I doh know if the Commission have the authority to negotiate this kinda agreement. I leaving this stupid meeting now, yes. Allyuh not getting me tie up in this dotishness. Let me tell allyuh something—Tobago people does tink different from Trinidad people. Nobody could push ting down Tobago people throat just so, and we go just take it so! All this is BS. I gone. Allyuh do what allyuh want, and leh me tell allyuh something—tell this man as long as I am the real acting man, he cyah walk in Headquarters like he want, eh, and give no orders, okay? [Walks out.]
[Gary getting agitated.]
BS: Doh worry, Gary. He will cool down.
GG: So, that is the position? Ok, I agree. At least I will still have the title, the bungalow, the grounds, the car, the driver—wait, ah getting meh salary still?
BS: Yes, but you doh need that! [All laughing.]
GG: So, in meh voluntary leave, ah could take sick leave and vacation leave, too?
BS: Yes, you could do what you want.
GG: And Madam, de whey ting going down, you better sign off this agreement fast, I doh care if it legal or not, before allyuh Commissioners go! Madam, you will have the press conference and make the announcement? You are the head of the Commission.
BS: Gary, you go ahead, nah. You know how you like to talk and you like to see yuhself on TV! [Chuckling.]
Dave Persad
attorney-at-law