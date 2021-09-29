A tribute to art teacher Habib Jahoor

The first question people I haven’t seen since childhood ask is whether I still do art. I do, to a small degree, and I owe my adult art experiments to my secondary school art teacher, Mr Habib Jahoor, who recently passed away.
Mr Jahoor was by no means a “regular” teacher. He lived the life of a true artist—humble and open-minded, and his approach to teaching was unconventional, to say the least.
His art class felt more like an art studio than a typical classroom, and his tutoring went way beyond the confines of the school curriculum.
Aside from the usual watercolour painting and pencil sketching, his “studio” ran the gamut of art genres: charcoal drawing, lino printing, clay sculpting (constructing wire amateurs of the human head/bust as the base for applying the clay), abstract and semi-abstract art, etc.
Additionally, pupils’ creativity was challenged to invent something new. He mounted exhibitions of his pupils’ works for public viewing, and provided a live bikini-clad model to facilitate an intuitive study of human anatomy.
I remember him taking the class outside on an incline to demonstrate “aerial perspective” (the impact of distance on colour), and on outings to the museum to view the works of our local artists and the Berger painting competition exhibits for secondary school pupils, which he encouraged us to enter.
Among his many field trips was one to visit local artist Edwin Hingwan to see him at work at his Mayaro beachfront home. It was awe-inspiring to witness the artist at work, who after a crippling illness, was confined to a wheelchair, and his mother strapped the brush to his hand.
Rev and Mrs Kitney of the Rio Claro Presbyterian church—art enthusiasts and collectors of local art—provided the transportation in the church bus and station wagon.
There is so much I can write about Mr Jahoor—how on his own time he tutored young adults from the Rio Claro and Mayaro region who didn’t possess the resources to attend secondary school, as well as his personal involvement in his pupils’ lives.
He guided and counselled me though the clumsy years of adolescence, as he did many of his pupils.
We were all welcomed at his home on Tabaquite Road, Rio Claro, to view his homemade furniture and life-sized paintings of local scenes: a woman pounding a pestle in a mortar with her bare-bottom child climbing on a bench—a work he started in the classroom to benefit his pupils; men skinning a goat; a man changing a tyre on his derelict vehicle, etc.
Paintings of his wife as the model, a prolific artist and art teacher in her own right at the neighbouring senior secondary school, adorned his home. Mrs Jahoor was also a valued friend and mentor to her husband’s pupils.
I feel a deep sense of sadness and sentimentality writing this tribute. I along with all his art pupils of the Rio Claro Secondary School (Central School) ought to take at least a minute to reflect and appreciate the unstinted contribution Mr Jahoor made to us all. He loved us.
He lived a full life and will always be remembered. I feel his presence in every painting I do. The sad thing, though, is that dedicated and genuine people/teachers like him are impossible to replace, especially in a materialistically obsessed world. Mr Jahoor is undoubtedly an unsung hero and among the most prolific artists of our times.
All in all, he was mentally and physically an artist who loathed fame and fortune. He chose to live an unpretentious life.
School reunions, to my mind, are muddled in a past that no longer exists and which can only be relived in our minds and imagination. We are no longer the same naïve and light-hearted teenagers we used to be.
Many of us grapple with our “adult” demons. I know I do. But the memory of the carefree life we shared with one another and Mr Jahoor, regardless of how awkward, serves to reignite our foolish smiles and idealistic hopes in a profound and spiritual way.
To the class of 1977, Rio Claro Central School, let’s, for a fleeting moment, remember Mr Habib Jahoor teaching us about aerial perspective.
To his wife, children, pupils, friends and family, Mr Habib Jahoor was a gem who more than adequately fulfilled his mission on earth.
R Peter Joseph
San Fernando