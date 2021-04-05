It is indeed an honour as a citizen of Trinidad and Tobago and a young woman to be acquainted with my country’s history, and the remarkable strides telling of an apotheosis of advocacies for social development and social inclusion.
May we never forget the many sacrifices of those before us. We ought not to forget those who selflessly paved the way for us.
Therefore, we remember Dame Louise Horne. Appointed as an Independent senator from 1976-1991, she made sterling contributions as a politician, teacher, economist, dietitian, charity social worker, author and nutritionist and was considered the pioneer of the School Feeding Programme.
Such advocacies are coetaneous and subsumed into policy frameworks that actively pursue the State to offer free meals to pupils to date.
We see so pellucidly how this has greatly transcended and impacted our sphere of development. Dame Louise Horne was invariably imbued with charisma, alacrity, and indefatigability. She led an ascetic life. Her incredible legacy has been imprinted in our annals of history.
Ms Horne’s philosophy was based on understanding one’s history: “If you don’t know where you have come from, you would never understand where you are going.” —Office of the Parliament of Trinidad and Tobago: “Parliament Personalities” Parliament Channel Production (2018)
In commemoration of Social Work Month, Dame Louise Horne would also be profoundly remembered for her invaluable contribution to social work too.
Social work is a dynamic and compelling enterprise, worthy of approbation and seen as a conduit for the delivery of social justice, empowerment, social cohesion, and social development.
“Social work practice is created within the political, social, cultural and economic matrix that shapes the assumptions of practice, the problems that practice must deal with and preferred outcomes of practice.”
—Social Work Practice: History and Evolution by John G McNutt (2013)
Sincerest condolences to the family, friends, colleagues, former students, and loved ones of the dearly departed centenarian who passed on Sunday, March 28, 2021.