A tribute to Patsy Holder

Patricia Holder, more popularly known as Patsy Holder, died on May 18, 2022. She was one of the longest serving background vocalists in the calypso fraternity. For many years, she was one of the most sought after singers to do background vocals in the tents, recording studios and all major calypso competitions.
For her outstanding contribution and service to calypso, Holder was honoured by the National Women’s Action Committee (NWAC) in the year 2000 at the 15th anniversary of the National Calypso Queen Competition. She received an honorarium and a plaque. She was also presented with an award by Eddy Grant’s Ice Recording Studio of Barbados.
Following is an article that was printed in the NWAC’s magazine of that same year:
Patricia Holder or Patsy Holder as she is popularly known in the calypso world, has been a background vocalist for almost every leading calypsonian in Trinidad and Tobago from Sparrow to Machel Montano. She has accompanied many Calypso Monarchs, Road March Monarchs, Young Kings and National Calypso Queens.
Her early life was filled with music, as she was involved in a choir for music festival and in Aunty Kay’s radio talent series. Her ability as a singer was recognised and she was assisted by the scholarship she received in voice training from a member of the church, Trinity Cathedral.
The late sixties saw the emergence of the combos—small musical bands—and Patsy sang with a number of them. She even joined a group called Pioneers which consisted of three vocalists. During this period, so impressed was Art De Coteau with her singing, that he invited her to perform with his 12-member band at the Queen’s Hall, one of the most prestigious concert venues at that time. Patsy also toured the USA and Canada with the band, Fireflight.
In 1976 Pasty moved into the calypso arena, when calypsonian Duke invited her to sing at the Regal Calypso tent. There she sang chorus and performed as a calypsonian for one season using the title, Lady Roots. She later sang chorus at the Master’s Den led by Shadow and finally at the Spektakula Forum, where she has remained for the last 13 years.
Patsy Holder says that some of her most cherished and memorable moments were spent with David Rudder and Carl and Carol Jacobs in the seventies when they were just emerging as popular artistes.
Sadly, despite her extensive contribution to the cultural fraternity, Patsy Holder died in poverty and forgotten by many. It is an indictment on us as a society for the way we treat with many of those who have served the nation extensively.
