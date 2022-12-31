A tribute to Pelé

The “GOAT” of football is gone! This would be the refrain of many a Brazilian, many football fans, commentators, former and current players on the passing of Edson Arantes do Nascimento, also known as Pelé.
Pelé wasn’t just a player, but also represented a brand, a trademark of the game of football. He was the originator of many trickeries that modern players used against their respective opponents.
Of course, he was also a World Cup winner three times in his career, a national treasure of Brazil.
Condolências à familia e amigos de Pelé. Descanse em paz, rei do futebol, e obrigado por jogar com excelência.
Justin Mark
Chaguanas