A tribute to Pelé

The “GOAT” of football is gone! This would be the refrain of many a Brazilian, many football fans, commentators, former and current players on the passing of Edson Arantes do Nascimento, also known as Pelé.

Pelé wasn’t just a player, but also represented a brand, a trademark of the game of football. He was the originator of many trickeries that modern players used against their respective opponents.

Of course, he was also a World Cup winner three times in his career, a national treasure of Brazil.

Condolências à familia e amigos de Pelé. Descanse em paz, rei do futebol, e obrigado por jogar com excelência.

Justin Mark

Chaguanas

Re-imagining the possibilities

To all my readers, good morning this New Year’s morning. Can we reach out to one another and resolve to make the ritual Happy New Year greeting mean that we will co-operate on a sustained basis to mitigate the adverse effects of the neglect of our needs and partisan political hate which is spewed upon us?

Slow down

As we start a new year, it is a good time to remember that both as individuals and society, we have long needed to slow down the frenetic pace of modern living. Speed can often be an illusion, like overtaking with your faster car to get ahead, only to end up joining the traffic, reaching nowhere and gaining more stress and grey hairs instead of more time. It is slowing down that gives you the time, space and both opportunity and capacity for effective planning to get to your destination intact.

Honouring excellence

For many citizens, 2022 was a tough and testing year.

Yet, even as many people fought hard to remain hopeful about the future, there were some who earned our admiration by demonstrating that desperate times do not automatically ­require us to act desperately.

Let’s do it together in 2023

The new year is here and many, looking at the murder toll for 2022, the highest recorded by Trinidad and Tobago, may be wondering what the outcome will be this year.

The fact remains that we need to seriously address not just the murder toll, but crime in general on our twin islands. The temptation to give up and say “que sera sera”—what will be will be—is there, but as a people we cannot throw the towel in the ring and quit.

Pride in our origins

Two weeks ago I cautioned the People’s National Movement about the Prime Minister’s desire to foist Stuart Young upon the party as its next political leader. I also asked party leaders to recognise how important black people are to the sustenance of the party.