A tribute to Prof Adesh

—December 30, 2020
—December 30, 2020
IT is with great sadness that I received the news of the passing of Prof Hari Shanker Adesh.
Prof Adesh inspired and motivated the thousands and thousands who came across him as their guru, their teacher and their mentor.
Soon after arriving in Trinidad in 1966, Prof Adesh founded the Bharatiya Vidya Sansthhaan and, for the last 54 years, has been more the propagation and promotion of Indian art and culture and for teaching Hindi, Sanskrit and music to thousands of our nationals. Prof Adesh took the BVS to many of the towns and villages throughout the country, giving the opportunity to everyone, young and old alike, to learn the Hindi language and the music of their ancestors. The student body of The University of the West Indies (UWI) was enhanced and benefited immensely from his work and teachings.
In 2001 the Government awarded Prof Adesh the Humming Bird Medal (Gold) for his dedicated services to Trinidad and Tobago.
As a guru to thousands, Prof Adesh, a scholar, a gentleman and an extremely humble human being, touched many lives, helped so many people from all walks of life and made them walk in the right path—the path of wisdom.
Prof Adesh has left behind a rich legacy of poetry, song, literature music and a multitude of scholarly publications for us to remember him.
One of Prof Adesh’s major writings was the release of the 1,500-page book to the Hindu God, Lord Rama. At the launch, he said that with the blessings of his parents, his life had been, “immersed in Lord Rama and the Hindu religious text, the Ramayana”. He wrote several publications, all of which have enriched the Hindu literature stock as they are all respected and encyclopaedic reference points.
Today, under his tutorship and leadership, Trinidad and Tobago is a beautiful garden of sangeet (song) for the entire world to listen to and enjoy.
This internationally renowned author, philosopher, poet and composer inspired and mentored the nation and his many students from Oropouche East are indeed saddened by his demise and he will be dearly remembered as someone of highest integrity, sincerity and honesty—the most beloved and affectionate guru and teacher who gave his best to his students.
On behalf of the constituency of Oropouche East and on behalf of my own family, I extend my deepest condolences to his wife, Srimati Nirmala Adesh, his children and extended family and we all pray today that AdeshJi’s soul will find solace in the comforting arms of our Supreme Lord.
Dr Roodal Moonilal
MP, Oropouche East