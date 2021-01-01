A tribute to Prof Adesh

HERE we are, into 2021, and probably wondering what we will make of it. We can be sure that it will be difficult and challenging on all fronts. The variable will be our individual responses. That’s the element that can yield the widest range of outcomes.

Every year, we routinely ask each other how we spent the season. Every response I got this time came from a place that suggested none of the accustomed festive fuss. People seemed to have adjusted to a more basic form of celebration.