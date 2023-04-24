Spectacular Tendulkar, Happy 50th Birthday to you
This poem is a tribute, a reminiscent review
Of the majestic Little Master from Maharashtra, Mumbai
Twenty-four years of magic in tests and ODIs
A record test centuries of 51 tons
The master blaster with the bat, the Lord of the Runs
Born 24th April, nineteen seventy-three
Fostered and favoured by the Almighty
Debuted for India versus Pakistan
On 15th November, nineteen eighty-nine
A billion plus supporters chanted Sachin’s name
One of the greatest batsman ever to play this game
Fifteen thousand, nine hundred and twenty-one test runs
This Indian Icon, this Batting Phenomenon
Wisden’s Cricketer of the Year in 2010
A gentleman of this game, a true godsend
He had faced the best of Akhtar, Mc Grath and Muttiah
Donald, Ambrose, Akram, Warne, Bond, Lee, Waqar
100 superb centuries, playing all around the world
Took every pound of pressure and turned his bat to gold
World Cup win in 2011, many accolades galore
Manchester, Multan, Melbourne, Dhaka, Bangalore
Colombo, Capetown, Wellington, a man to entertain
Hit a ball from Punjab to Lara in Port of Spain