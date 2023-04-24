Sachin Tendulkar

LEGENDS: File photo from July 14, 2019 shows Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, left, and West Indies great Brian Lara ahead of the start of the 2019 Cricket World Cup final between England and New Zealand at Lord’s Cricket Ground in London.

Spectacular Tendulkar, Happy 50th Birthday to you

This poem is a tribute, a reminiscent review

Of the majestic Little Master from Maharashtra, Mumbai

Twenty-four years of magic in tests and ODIs

A record test centuries of 51 tons

The master blaster with the bat, the Lord of the Runs

Born 24th April, nineteen seventy-three

Fostered and favoured by the Almighty

Debuted for India versus Pakistan

On 15th November, nineteen eighty-nine

A billion plus supporters chanted Sachin’s name

One of the greatest batsman ever to play this game

Fifteen thousand, nine hundred and twenty-one test runs

This Indian Icon, this Batting Phenomenon

Wisden’s Cricketer of the Year in 2010

A gentleman of this game, a true godsend

He had faced the best of Akhtar, Mc Grath and Muttiah

Donald, Ambrose, Akram, Warne, Bond, Lee, Waqar

100 superb centuries, playing all around the world

Took every pound of pressure and turned his bat to gold

World Cup win in 2011, many accolades galore

Manchester, Multan, Melbourne, Dhaka, Bangalore

Colombo, Capetown, Wellington, a man to entertain

Hit a ball from Punjab to Lara in Port of Spain

