A tribute to the vagrants

A normal birth, known only by a nickname and dies a street dweller. Known for humility and tunnel vision, unranked in status, these dispossessed and lone-rangers on the fringes of a fast-paced world live on little.
Sometimes aged by frustration, they remain socially distanced until their bodies are dispatched to unmarked graves.
How did they arrive at this juncture? Madness? Family neglect? Lack of formal education? Disappointment with spouse? Frustration? Poor guidance?
An unending list of woes drove these people to the edge to occupy seemingly the lowest rung of the social ladder with the headline problem for men, women.
No one sets out to be a vagrant and there is no course of study that certifies you vagrant designate.
Poor physically, yet wealthy in principles for living that they can share with the people of the world of make-believe.
Having meandered through vagrants in their parliament, the pavement, avoiding the empty stares that are asking for a small donation, I was stunned by “May I have a dollar, please?” I stopped dead in my tracks and looked at the mannerly, jacket-and-tie personality decorated with dirt.
Never in my wildest dreams did I expect to be approached this way by a vagrant. The request was honest and the diction, impeccable.
He displayed his collection of writings on strips of cardboard.
Some philosophical, others deep in language that revealed a formal education.
He could have been a local Shakespeare. Some of the scripts he read with the authority of a world-class poet.
He confessed that he was a “headmaster” and was jilted and gave me a quick lesson in “the five Fs of treating the womenfolk”.
The strategy had rhythm and exactness, but needed parental guidance if it is to be published.
He never indicated if this shared secret was for deserving or undeserving individuals. The sermon was worth five dollars in vagrant currency.
Vagrants are not to be taken lightly, for they too have their story—usually a sad one, but full of philosophy.
The things they own are compacted into one bundle, usually small and movable, hidden in full view of the public under a store frontage; sheet of cardboard for a bed and the sky for a ceiling.
A suit of tattered clothes with colours dimmed with dirt partnering a stench from not anointing themselves daily with water chased even the flies.
They teach us that we came with nothing and will leave with nothing. What’s the sense in accumulating?
In the words of the drunkard, what is the use of getting sober when you are going to be drunk again?
Vagrants have the same attitude to bathing and they insist nature’s protective oils should not be washed off the body.
So-called normal man prides himself with owning and living in houses and paying mortgages.
Vagrants refuse to submit to the ignorance of the masses.
Sleeping on pavements in rain, sun and moonshine, the free accommodation provided by nature, is the norm.
Their faith in Divine Providence is unbending. His mercy might appear in a bin near a fast food outlet that yields remnants of meals discarded by those who have been overstuffed.
What appears to be unsanitary, the vagrants instruct their bodies to extract the nutrients and leave the unused portion for scavengers.
Vagrants and corbeaux do not suffer from indigestion. They enjoy three square meals per day despite not working.
I have not been lucky to see vagrants seeking medical attention.
The people who do so live in houses, palaces and diplomatic centres.
In the realm of vagrancy, there is no stress—only acceptance and contentment.
In our virtual world we hide behind walls, burglar-proofing, alarms and cameras, stressing ourselves with protecting our fictitious possessions and ourselves from those having the same interest.
We camouflage and adorn ourselves with clothing for status. Vagrants assign beauty and comfort to clothing.
Vagrants thrive on the generosity of nature, and their allegiance to the spirit quarantines them from even a Covid-19, and their freedom is not interrupted by curfews.
When we ignore vagrants, are we not discarding valuable solutions to our health problems?
Vagrants are not poor, helpless people, but have an extremist view of life. They do not pay taxes, but enjoy all the benefits offered.
They do not vote, but accept full responsibility for their economic plight.
They could not be bothered by constitutions and violation of human rights.
Vehicles screech to a halt when they amble across roads.
While leaning on the physical world, they can still escape to the serenity of nature.
They can detach themselves and identify with none. They enjoy a peace that passeth understanding—something we spend large sums of money to get from counsellors, psychologists and psychiatrists.
Not many can stomach the philosophy of being a vagrant. Many are called, but an extreme few are chosen for vagrant-hood.
“Whatever you do to the least of my brethren you do it unto me,” the Master Teacher warned.
How many times have we ignored, ill-treated, assaulted, chased and dehumanised vagrants?
Is this our denial of the Christ-like in these people? Is this an indication of how we will treat with the Christ if he reincarnates again? Or are these people angels in human form?
The messages they bring to society are beyond the rewards of knighthood or the Order of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago.
Lennox Francis
Couva