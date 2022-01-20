A tribute to the vagrants

“Only a life lived for others is a life worth living.”

This quotation from Albert Einstein and sealed by the Covid-19 pandemic sums up my thoughts as a physician, wife, mother and citizen.

We are the last, the very last country in the world to not open physical schools for all our children. Uganda recently received international praise for being able to finally give back to their children their fundamental right to education, to a future not trapped behind a screen, but one screaming with excitement and opportunity for the days ahead. It may not be without challenges, but we cannot get to where we want to in life without taking chances.